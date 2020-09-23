Kogi accident: Black Wednesday as fuel tank truck collision kill at least 23 pipo for explosion along Felele area of Abuja/Lokoja highway

Wia dis foto come from, Olusegun Ayenibi

At least 23 pipo don die and nobodi fit recognize dem afta dia death for fuel tanker explosion for Abuja/Lokoja highway inside north-central Nigeria.

Na few minutes after 8 O'clock on Wednesday morning for Felele axis of di highway wey dey for Lokoja, Kogi State na im di accident wey cause explosion happun.

Tori be say one petrol tanker driver bin dey drive speed wen im break fail for one bad portion of di road so im come lose control of di tanker.

Among those wey burnt beyond recognition na students of Kogi State Polytechnic and some school pikin dem wey dem dey cari go school today, according to eye witness.

Kogi State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety command, Idris Ali say di accident involve one tanker wey dey loaded wit petrol, a school bus, cars, tricycles and okada.

Wia dis foto come from, Olusegun Ayenibi

Ali explain give say "ten adult male, six grown up women, three women pikin and four oda pikin burn beyond recognition and dat na only one school pikin bin escape death and e suffer plenti injury."

Di FRSC sector commander also say di accident damage ten vehicles; five cars, one tanker, three keke and two okada.

E further explain say some families don come claim di deadi bodi of dia loved ones and so far eleven of di corpse dey wit dia relatives while dem don deposit di rest inside mortuary for Kogi state specialist hospital for Lokoja.

Some eye witnesses wey tok to local tori pipo say di tanker bin fail break for di GT plaza for Felele and den run into oda vehicles wey dey im front leading to di accident.

Also one business man wey dem identify as Olu Samson, im wife and three pikin dem die inside di accident as demdem bin dey inside Highlander motor as well as some passers-by.

Wia dis foto come from, FRSC

Mr Samson dey sell sewing machine for Lokoja metropolis and bin dey go drop im pikin dem for Baptist Group of Schools around Ganaja junction for inside town.

Eyewitnesses further tell local tori pipo say di tanker afta e discover say im break don fail sake of say e wan avoid accident, bin dey give oda drivers dem sign say make den comot from im lane.

But luck no dey im side as di tanker come fall down and cause explosion wey destroy vehicles and kill pipo.

For ground for wia di accident happun, school bags, exercise book and text book just scatter for ground.

Officials of di of di FRSC, NSCDC, and di Nigeria Police dey ground to evacuate corpses to di State Specialist Hospital and secure the area.

Meanwhile , di management of Baptist Group of Schools don closed down di school till next week so as to mourn wit di families of dia school pikin dem wey die.