Rivers news: Family of Sleek, Port Harcourt upcoming musician police 'shoot' dead want justice

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Chibuike Daniel Ikeaguchi

"Go mortuary, UPTH Mortuary na dia we dump your brother' na wetin di DPO of Elelenwo Police Station tell me wen I ask am wia my brother. Dat one break me. E pain me well well."

Maureen Ikeaguchi tell BBC Pidgin as she narrate how her brother, Chibuike Daniel Ikeaguchi take die.

20 year old Chibuike Daniel Ikeaguchi wey pipo sabi as 'Sleek' na up coming music artiste wey just write JAMB dis year and dey pursue im music as im don write about seven songs.

On Saturday 19 September, 2020, Maureen say Sleek bin go visit im friend Reuben for Elelenwo area of Obio Akpor Rivers State wen di wahala happun. Dem bin wan enter taxi wen dem see some policemen of Anti-Kidnap Unit, but dat time dem tink say dem be men of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

"My brother come tell im friend say see dis SARs men make we waka quick make dem no arrest us. So dem begin waka fast. Di men begin pursue dem but as dem no fit run reach dem, dem come shout say dem be thief so pipo go catch dem, naim dem stop to run, say dem no be thief o. My brother friend empty im bag say dem no be thief o. Di next tin wey happen as Reuben tok, dem hear gunshot and e reach my brother. One mobile policeman wey dey nearby shoot my brother. Na so dem come arrest dem put dem inside keke-napep.

Maureen say as dem arrest dem, Reuben, Sleek friend come dey beg dem say make dem carry am to hospital as im dey bleed seriously from di gunshot wound, dem no gree.

"Dem pass many hospitals and Reuben dey beg dem make dem carry am go di hospital for first aid treatment at least to stop di bleeding. Dem still no gree.

"If dem give am small medical attention, I believe my brother for no die because dem pass many hospitals. But na so dem carry am dey waka upandan round Port Harcourt in pool of blood." Maureen tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Solomon Lenu

Wen di family hear wetin happen rush go Elelenwo police station, dem tell dem to go University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH.

Maureen say wen dem reach University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, di police di hospital pipo come tell dem say di Daniel dem carry come dem bring am dead.

"Dem no gree me enter inside di mortuary so I give dem im picture make dem check for me na so dem carry am go inside confam say my brother don die. Dat na di most shocking news of my life, to hear say my brother die like dat." Na so Maureen tok:

'My mama heart don break since she hear say her son don die'

Maureen Ikeaguchi say di news say her brother Chibuike don die don break dia mama heart and she never stop to cry since dat Saturday wey e happen.

"My mother never stop to dey cry since dat Saturday she hear say my brother Chibuike don die. Di tin don break her heart.

I hear say Police don arrest di men of Anti-Kidnapping unit wey do dis tin but I still want justice for my brother.

I want make those men of Anti-Kidnapping unit wey kill my brother to face death sentence. If dem no go face death sentence den make dem get double life sentence. I want justice. Dem no go fit dey free dey waka for street. No, e go break im spirit. My brother dey innocent. Come investigate for wia we dey live for Woji here, you go find out say my brother no get problem with anybody. Im never ever get police case before sef." Maureen tok.

Nigerians react

'Sleek' death na one death wey make Nigerians enta social media to hala.

Skip Twitter post, 2 #Justice 4 SLEEK

And End SARS Now

Know one knows who will be the next Victim#EndSARS — Richard ib (@richardib10) September 22, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3 Justice for sleek 22

What a wicket world

A innocent young boy killed for nothing

SARS must end

The where sent to guide us not kill #EndSARS #EndSARS #EndSARS #EndSARS

We need justice n justice we must get

Killing of our youth is too much.. pic.twitter.com/XJPTOyTv9X — Idara-udeme (@Idaraudeme1) September 21, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3

Police investigation

Police for Rivers State don begin investigate di killing of Chibuike Dainel Ikeaguchi.

For statement wey police tok tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni sign, dem confam say on Saturday 19 September, 2020 around 2:30pm di leader of Anti-Kidnapping Unit patrol along Elelenwo carry Daniel Ikeaguchi wit Sgt. Isaiah Ben wey dey attached to 35 PMF Jigawa but im dey on guard duty for one estate for Elelenwo.

Di statement accuse Sgt. Isaiah Ben say im shoot Daniel and wen dem receive di report, di DPO of Elelenwo Police Station, CSP Chima Nnaji order make dem carry di boy go hospital but im die and dem put am for UPTH Mortuary.