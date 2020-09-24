Edo election: Oshiomhole react Obaseki victory say 'im dey kampe'

Wia dis foto come from, Google

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Adams Oshiomole don say life no be all about winning.

Dis na di first time di former labour leader go speak afta di outcome of di last Saturday's governorship election for Edo State wey see Govnor Obaseki of di Peoples Democratic Party win and im party APC lose.

For inside video wey im record for im personal gym Oga Oshiomole tok say to lose na part of life.

"In life, you work hard and leave di rest to God. You do your best and trust God to bless your hustle. I feel good, I feel healthy, I feel strong, thank God. For life, you win some and you lose some but life goes on." he tok.

Wia dis foto come from, EDO STATE GOVERNMENT HOUSE

Di former labour leader add say im know say plenty pipo go dey tink say Comrade go dey down now, but im dey kampe. "Wen God say you no dey down, you no fit dey down". E tok.

He thank di pipo for Edo state wey comot during di election to exercise dia civic right, especially di women, e say dem encourage am not to give up.