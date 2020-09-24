Neo BBNaija housemate 'wash' Vee pant for Big Brother Naija lockdown house - See how fans react

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija/TWITTER

Fans enta social media to debate whether dem fit wash dia partners pant ontop tori say BBNaija housemate Neo wash Vee pant for di show.

On Wednesday night for di laundry room, Nengi shock as she hear say Neo dey wash Vee pant.

Neo and Vee na di only couple wey make am to di top 5 of di Big Brother Naija 'Lockdown' reality show afta dem survive last week eviction.

For inside video wey dey go viral for social media, Camera show Neo dey wash clothes, while Nengi and Vee dey look am.

Di mata start wen Vee tell Neo say "My dear, one pant dey miss" di tin surprise Nengi as she first she reserve her comment but later voice out say "Neo, you even wash pant join."

Vee reply her say Neo know say she na clean girl.

Nengi come tell her say she be very lucky girl.

Dis don make plenty fans react. See some of di reactions.

Skip Twitter post, 1 Neo is washing Vee's pant.

Jisos! Why are men disgracing me these past days.

Even Nengi is shocked...#BBNaija Omo igbo Dora pic.twitter.com/1c7FC6NuZd — Big Smoke💨 (@lamemzy) September 24, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2 Don't be stupid even Nengi said ozo will do everything for her but he can never do her laundry — Vivian Atieno😍 (@VivianA80292817) September 24, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3 Even Nengi shock!! Ozo with all his foolishness no do reach this one at all. Chai!! 😭😭😭😭 Ozo deserve an apology for all of us I swear. https://t.co/V9ydak5200 — 4eyedBrownTeddyBear (@TheBasilika) September 24, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3

Skip Twitter post, 5 Neo dey wash pant already...🤣🤣Ozo no do reach like dis na.. even Nengi say vee be lucky girl.. LMAO l... — Adem.ea (@emmanueladem) September 24, 2020 End of Twitter post, 5