Time 100 list 2020: How Tony Elumelu, Tomi Adeyemi and Tunji Funsho enta list of most influential pipo for di world

Wetin we call dis foto, Chairman, Tony Elumelu and Authur, Tomi Adeyemi na two of di Nigerians wey show for di list

Time Magazine don release dia list of di 100 most influential pipo for di world, dis year.

World leaders, businessmen, artistes and even sports pipo join for di list.

Dis year dey interesting on top di coronavirus pandemic wey put di world for inside lockdown.

However, three Nigerians follow make di list for dia work for di African economy, health and art.

Tony Elumelu

Di richest man for Africa, Aliko Dangote bin write about di oga of di United Bank of Africa (UBA).

Dangote hail di work wey im dey do with di Tony Elumelu Foundation to help young entrepreneurs for Africa to fit grow dia dream.

Di entrepreneurship programme wey start for 2015 na di biggest of im kind for di continent.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@PolioPlusNG Wetin we call dis foto, Tunji Funsho wey be former cardiologist help create polio free Nigeria for im work as Chairman of Nigeria National PolioPlus Committee

Tunji Funsho

Na Time Magazine editor, Jeffery Kluger write about di former cardiologist and im work to comot polio from Nigeria.

Na for August 25, 2020, Nigeria finally get certification say dem dey polio free, Dr Funsho bin tok for 2018 say im goal na so no oda pikin for di kontri go dey paralyzed because of di endemic.

Oga Kluger tok say, "Oga Funsho enta di Rotarians effort to rid di kontri of polio, collabo with di Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, WHO, CDC and UNICEF to get immunization to pipo for villages and also sponsor education about di exercise."

Tomi Adeyemi

John Boyega wey be actor for London write about am say "her imagination go bring a lot of jobs and more representation enta di industry".

Tomi Adeyemi na di author behind di book, Children of Blood and Bone wey don dey described as a mix of Harry Potter, di Chronicles of Narnia and Yoruba gods.