Chief of Air Staff Nigeria: Sadique Baba Abubakar dey married? yes! Dis na everitin to know about di Air Marshal

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria AirForce Wetin we call dis foto, Air Mashal Sadique Abubabkar wit Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Farouq foto for March 2020. Foto: Minister hail NAF under ogar Abubabkar watch ontop di fight against insurgency, humanitarian interventions, as dem announce plan to strengthen dia padi padi on youth empowerment.

Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar na di 20th pesin to become di Chief of Air Staff of di Nigerian Airforce (NAF).

Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari, appoint Oga Sadique Abubakar to become di Chief of Air staff for 13 July 2015.

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Air force

Im Air Marshal position mean say, im dey responsible for di Nigerian Air Force and di Nigerian Air Force Reserve.

Dem born Oga Sadique Abubakar on April 8, 1960 for Azare, Bauchi State.

Im join di Nigerian Air Force as a member of di Cadet Training Course for November 1979, dis one mean say im don dey for service for ova 40 years.

Dem commission am to be pilot officer on 15 May 1982.

Who be Sadique Baba Abubakar current wife?

Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar dey married to Hajiya Hafsat Sadique Abubakar and dem get children together.

Reading and walking na im be im hoobbies.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/CAS Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar Wetin we call dis foto, CAS Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar

Oda appointments wey im don hold for di military service na

Commander Nigerian Air Force Station Maiduguri.

Commanding Officer 207 Wing.

Acting Commanding Officer, National Emergency Management Agency Air Wing.

Commander 97 Special Operations Group Port Harcourt.

Air Component Commander OPERATION RESTORE HOPE.

Air Officer Commanding Training Command Kaduna.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/CAS Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar

See awards wey Air Mashal Sadique don collect;

Best Cadet for Flying at Primary Flying Training Wing for 1981.

Best All Round Cadet at Primary Flying Training Wing for 1981.

Tactical Air Command Best Officer of di Year for 1997.

Chief of di Air Staff Letter of Commendation for good leadership and prudent management of resources by Air Marshal OO Petinrin for 2009.

Chief of di Air Staff Letter of Commendation for good leadership and prudent management of resources by Air Marshal MD Umar for 2011.

Chief of di Air Staff's Special Award from Air Marshal AS Badeh for 2013.

Distinguished Flying Star (DFS).

General Service Star (GSS).

Passed Staff Course Dagger psc(+).

Distinguished Fellow of the National Defence College fdc(+).

Distinguished Alumni of National Defence College.