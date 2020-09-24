"Gas explosion for Iju Lagos today" and wetin we know

Gas explosion in Lagos: Iju fire today for Ifako-Ijaiye and wetin we know so far

Wetin we call dis foto, Currently, at least 16 pipo wound well well for di Iju gas explosion

One loud explosion burst Ajuwon, Iju area of Lagos dis afternoon.

Wetin cause di explosion never dey clear but many dey suspect gas. E happun around 3:30pm on Thursday near Cele Bus Stop, along Grailand, Ajuwon.

Eyewitness tell BBC say na truck wey cari gas na im explode as e dey try to offload.

BBC Pidgin find out say even pipo wey dey far away from di exact location of di explosion get deep wound from di explosion.

E also never dey clear weda pipo die well well for di Iju explosion, but BBC Pidgin don see victims wey sustain burns wound and dem dey rush dem comot di area.

Rescue agencies like di Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (Lasema) don begin respond to di explosion.

Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, di oga of Lasema say di agency go provide further updates and beg Lagosians to calm down.

One rescue official tell BBC Pidgin say dem still dey count di number of pipo wey dey affected and di record fit increase.

Pipo wey dem rescue dem rush dem to Iju water works clinic.

Ajuwon na community between Lagos and Ogun State border. Pipo wey dey live for dat area dey currently run upandan sake of di explosion for di area.

Iju tanda between Agege and Ojodu Berger na highly populated area inside Ikeja Local Goment Area.

Since 2020 na at least three heavy gas explosion don bursk and kill pipo for Lagos, wey be Nigeria capital.

Wetin really cause Iju explosion?