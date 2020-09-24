"Darasimi Mike-Bamiloye and Lawrence Oyor" wedding: Bowl of Fire singer and Nigerian film actor pikin wedding announcement dey tortori pipo

"Darasimi Mike-Bamiloye di daughter of popular Nigerian movie maker, Evangelist Mike Bamiloye and Lawrence Oyor" wedding dey go down dis October and dia love toi dey tortori pipo.

One of di family contacts tell BBC Pidgin say Darasimi go dey tie di knot wit one 28-year-old gospel singer and son of di Late Rev. Dr Gomba Fortune Oyor.

Di wedding go shele for Ibadan, Oyo state on 10 October, 2020.

"By di grace of God, di wedding preparations dey go on fine fine. Because of di kain big-big pipo wey go dey come di wedding and sake of say we gats obey goment policy, we go do crowd control. E go be strictly by invitation", di family contact tell BBC Pidgin.

"Darasimi Bamiloye biography"

OluwaDarasimi Mike-Bamiloye (her full name) na graduate of English from Babcock University.

Di daughter of Mike Bamiloye na drama minister, spoken word artist and more.

Na Darasimi be di third and last child of di Christian Film makers Mike and Gloria Bamiloye.

Born 14 May, she serve her one year National Youth Service Corps programme for Kebbi State.

She from Ilesa, Osun state (according to Wikipedia) She be di last pikin and daughter of Mike Bamiloye wey dey well known for im Christian movies wey pipo sabi as Mount Zion films.

"Lawrence Oyor biography"

Lawrence, apart from being a gospel singer, na graduate of Law from University of Ibadan 2013 set. Na Nigeria Law School-Yola e study to practice.