Operation Bamenda Clean: Five tins you get for know about dis joint army, gendarme and police operation
Army announce September 8, for say deh don launch operation Bamenda Clean for komot separatists fighters from inside and around Bamenda town.
Since Anglophone crisis, weh e start for 2016 wit peaceful march turn to fight between separatist fighters and goment forces, kontri pipo don tight for middle as deh di suffer from rights violations from all sides.
Wen, army launch operation Bamenda Clean deh say na for protect population, but for ground plenti complains don enta for lawyers dia ear sotei de write for attorney general weh na yi get for guarantee protection for population.
Some complains di komot say, security forces di, arrest pipo for pay moni before de free dem, take moni if man e cargo no get receipt, do unlawful killings, break doors, no di show search warrants, Barrister Mbah tok.
Abakwa pipo don complain how security forces di break door arrest dia pikin dem, some say de way deh di chakarah dia houses, ask receipt for all tin, even mattress, for knife, cutlass, if you get den you pay.
But weti bi de tins weh you need for know about 'Operation Bamenda Clean'?
- Kontri pipo fit go file complain for army if security forces misbehave, force dem take moni, cargo or anytin. Any tin weh deh seize, make population file complain and deh go send report for hierarchy, sanction dem, as General Nka Valere, head for army for Northwest region tok. But, many di fear for complain security forces dia violations as na dem get de 'knife and yam', how deh go take complain back to dem.
- Security force for dis operation get rules weh deh suppose follow for behave well and any operation for search quarters get gendarmes and police dey inside de team deh get book weh deh sign or search and arrest warrants. So kontri pipo fit ask for see de warrant.
- Kontri pipo get for shine eye for de informate weh e correct as kain-kain tok di go up and down and some no correct on de tins weh deh di go on about operation Bamenda Clean.
- Since weh security forces no di announce taim and day weh deh di kam, always bi ready, know wusai your identity card dey, open door and answer dem polite, show receipts weh you get explain why odas no dey.
- Operation Bamenda Clean weh e start for September 8 no get end date and go continue till after October 1 wen kontri pipo for Anglophone regions weh deh wan form dia kontri di celebrate as dia day. Kontri pipo get for bi careful how deh di tok, waka for dis taim.