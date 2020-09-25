Operation Bamenda Clean: Five tins you get for know about dis joint army, gendarme and police operation

Army announce September 8, for say deh don launch operation Bamenda Clean for komot separatists fighters from inside and around Bamenda town.

Since Anglophone crisis, weh e start for 2016 wit peaceful march turn to fight between separatist fighters and goment forces, kontri pipo don tight for middle as deh di suffer from rights violations from all sides.

Wen, army launch operation Bamenda Clean deh say na for protect population, but for ground plenti complains don enta for lawyers dia ear sotei de write for attorney general weh na yi get for guarantee protection for population.

Some complains di komot say, security forces di, arrest pipo for pay moni before de free dem, take moni if man e cargo no get receipt, do unlawful killings, break doors, no di show search warrants, Barrister Mbah tok.

Abakwa pipo don complain how security forces di break door arrest dia pikin dem, some say de way deh di chakarah dia houses, ask receipt for all tin, even mattress, for knife, cutlass, if you get den you pay.

But weti bi de tins weh you need for know about 'Operation Bamenda Clean'?