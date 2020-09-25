BBNaija: Laycon, Nengi, Dorathy and oda housemates win so far for Big Brother Season 5 lockdown house

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Nigerians don dey chook eye put who go win di grand prize of 85 million naira in gifts and money inside di five finalists wey dey di BBNaija house as di competition don enta di final week.

However, housemates don dey win money and oda beta-beta prizes like trips and endorsements with di brands wey dey sponsor di reality show.

So far housemates dey wey don win already ova five million naira for price money.

See wetin di five finalists don win:

Nengi

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Nengi don win prize from most of di challenges wey dem don do for di house and don make reach N5,078,000.

She don also win food items for three months, homecare products for one year, box of skincare products, trips go Abuja and Scotland and Bitcoin wey worth $500 plus including paint and ambassadorship.

Laycon

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Laycon wey many pipo tok say go fit win Big Brother Naija dis year don also gbab plenti money from competitions wey reach, N5,031,000.

E don also get marketing campaign deal, skincare products, free food, homecare products, ambassador deal, trip go Scotland and $500 Bitcoin.

Dorathy

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Dorothy wey dey popular for house and dey friendly with almost all di housemates don win up to N3,926,000.

She don also get new phone, paint, homecare products, free food, ambassador deal and $500 Bitcoin.

Neo

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Neo prove say Warri no dey cari last as im don win for imself N3,572,000.

E also don win home appliance, free food, ambassador deal and $500 Bitcoin.

Vee

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Vee sef, las-las no go comot di house with nothing as di challenges don net am N2.5 million.