Ex-minister Gbagi deny hotel 'staff' wey accuse am say e strip and parade dem naked - See wetin we sabi about di mata

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/ Kenneth Gbagi

Four pipo wey say dem be 'staff' of Signatious Hotel, Warri Delta State, south south Nigeria dey accuse di owner, former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi say e strip dem naked, parade and accuse dem say dem thief im money.

Di four pipo dey demand justice for di humiliation dem suffer.

One of di 'staff' wey dey affected tell BBC Pidgin say na on Friday, 18 September, 2020 her boss, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi call her to im office come ask her wetin happen wit customer wey bin lodge for di hotel on 8 September.

She explain say di customer transfer N45,000 to one of dem account. N25,000 for di standard room and N20,000 to tip and appreciate dem for dia help. She say dem pay di N25,000 to di hotel account and di four of dem wey dey duty share di N20,000 dash. But her boss, Chief Gbagi come ask her to give am di money as im say any money wey dem get as tip for di hotel belong to am so make she refund di N5000 wey she get as her share of di dash.

"Im come order di mopol wey dey wit am to follow me to my desk to get my phone wey I dey use do bank transfer and my ATM card.

"Wen we reach im office, im seize my phone, come order di accountant to make withdrawal from my account on gunpoint. Im do di same tin to di second pesin and witdraw N161,000 from her account and N111,000 from di third pesin account and collect N2000 from di fourth pesin.

After dat, im order us to enter one of im warehouse opposite im office and ask us to strip naked on gunpoint. Den im parade us round di hotel naked, take us go di restaurant wia im tell im 15 year old son, to record us and im too personally snap us wit im own phone." She tok.

She add say di ex-minister order all di staff of di hotel to come see dia nakedness, come warn dem say im go do di same tin to any of dem wey misbehave, come add say im go destroy our lives, our families so we no go fit marry.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Three of di 'staff' wey dey accuse di former minister

'E say we be thief'

Di staff wey narrate wetin happun to BBC say chief call police to come arrest dem. She say dem dey detention from Friday 18 September to Monday 21 September 2020 wen dem charge dem go court.

"Na di same money im withdraw from our account, N279,000 na im e say we thief."

Call for justice

Lawyer to di hotel staff dem, Kunle Edun tell BBC Pidgin say di case na dat of human rights violation and oppression. Even for di 15 year old son of Kenneth Gbagi wey im make to video dem, im say dat na child abuse because im na minor and e violate many sections of di Child Rights Act.

Edun say dem dey demand N1billion as compensation for di four of dem and dem go also involve di National Assembly, Police and Nigerian Bar Association NBA as Gbagi na lawyer.

"Di ladies don suffer serious damages so we go-go court. We go make sure say di victims get justice in all ramifications as im expose dem to public ridicule and disgrace."

"All dis na political nonsense against my governorship ambition' - Kenneth Gbagi

Di owner of Signatious Hotel Warri don deny di accuse say e strip and parade im staff naked, Kenneth Gbagi tell BBC Pidgin say notin like dat and di tori na political nonsense against im governorship ambition.

Gbagi wey be former Minister of State for Education say those pipo no be staff of im hotel but pipo wey dem catch dey swim illegally for in swimming pool and dem turn out to be robbers.

"I be di former chairman of Legal Aid Council of Nigeria so how I go do dat kain stupid tin as to strip pesin naked? All dat one na political nonsense wey some pipo wey wan contest governorship wit me naim dey behind dat nonsense.