BBNaija: Nengi cry, Ozo, Prince, Lilo and Kiddwaya show plus oda tins wey happun wen all di lockdown season 5 housemates meet for di final Saturday night party

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

All di Big Brother Naija Season 5 lockdown housemates, both di evicted ones and di top five wey still remain for di house meet on Saturday night to party togeda for di last time.

Na tin of surprise for di remaining housemates, Neo, Vee, Nengi, Dorathy and Laycon bin no know say di evicted housemates dem go show as biggie use am take surprise dem.

In case you miss di show, check out di top five tins wey go down for di party.

Erica no show

All evicted housemates, Ka3na, Lilo, Eric, Tochi, Kaisha, Wathoni, Lucy, Praise, Trikytee, Tolanibaj, Brighto, Kiddwaya, Prince and Ozo show for di party except Erica wey Biggie bin disqualify because she break di house rules.

All white party

Di party dress code na all white. All di housemates both evicted and di top five all wear white.

E no end dia. Some of di evicted housemates give pipo something to tok about with dia ogbonge dressing.

Skip Twitter post, 1 Laycon even confirmed it “Lilo looks like a queen” Truly she deserves that royalty tonight. 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/v5BPv8Pxie — Official_Gold. (@freshgold16) September 26, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Prince give pipo plenty to tok about with im ogbonge dressing. E first dressing with im signature durag and second shirt and beanie e change to during di party.

Reunion?

Oh well pipo bin no sure how dis reunion go be like wen Biggie tok say di ex-housemates go show, until time for di party wen we see say dem demarcate di ex-housemates from di remaining housemates.

Na Laycon first show for di party and e no fit hold imsef as im begin dey hala dey hail all di ex-housemates before di rest come out.

Pipo bin dey also watch out to see how Ozo and Nengi go relate for instance but notin like dat.

Wetin we see na most of di ex-housemates dey do dia tin for dia side while di remaining housemates dey dia own side of cos maybe because of di demarcation wey biggie put up.

Infact Nengi later cry afta di party say Ozo ignore her and no gree tok to her during di party.

Music

Finally wetin be party without music?

Some fans hail di DJ of di night, DJ Neptune say e try and also di live band.