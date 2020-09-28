NLC Strike update: Nigerian Labour Congress strike dey suspended - See outcome of meeting dem hold wit FG

Wia dis foto come from, Festus Keyamo

Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) strike we spose statrt on Monday dey suspended following di outcome of meeting NLC hold wit federal goment.

Tori be say federal goment bin enta meeting on Sunday evening wit labour leaders in order to avoid a shut of di kontri work force sake NLC demand.

Nigerian Labour Congress wey be join bodi of public workers for Nigeria bin dey prepare to start strike action plus protest on Monday 28 September sake of how goment increase of petrol price and electricity tariff moni for di same time all over di kontri.

Wetin be di outcome of meeting NLC hold wit federal goment?

Federal goment & Labour reach agreement at 2:53am afta hours of meeting according to Festus Keyamo, Nigeria Minister of State for Labour & Employment.

One of di things dem agree be say di deregulation (market control of petroleum pump price) go remain as goment roll out support moni alias palliatives for labour (details in 2 weeks).

Also electricity tariffs (wey goment increase from 1 September, 2020) go dey suspended by goment for 2 weeks wit a joint committee wey Oga Keyamo go head to look into alias examine di main reason or justification for di new policy. Strike suspended

Wetin NLC dey demand from federal goment wey make dem wan strike?

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba say dem want goment to return back to di way prices of electricity tariff and petrol pump price bin dey before.