Latest on "Western Togoland" secessionist arrest for independence, map, funding and Ghana goment military response

United States of America issue travel alert to dema citizens for Ghana after Western Togoland separatist group protests for parts of de country.

De US through dema U.S Embassy for Ghana website advice citizens say "avoid travel to de Volta Region until dem resolve de security situation."

According to de U.S Embassy "Ghana security services dey de area to address de issues. Make you avoid travel to or through Volta until de situation improve."

Dis security alert from US to dema citizens for Ghana dey follow from last week Friday disturbances for de Volta Region when separatists declare themselves as sovereign from Ghana wey dem block some major roads wey dey enter de Region.

Authorities arrest over 30 people who dey part of de protests, but Ghana govment say Police dey on manhunt for leadership of de group.

De separatists attack two police stations, free inmates den seize weapons of police for dema activities.

Reports be say at least one civilian die after separatists exchange fire plus security officials last week.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah for news conference reveal say government discover de source of funding for de secessionist which dem dey take fund dema activities.

Mr Nkrumah explain say de security agencies dey make some moves to deal with de matter and publish names of key actors wey dey behind den tins to stop future incidents.

"De various agencies dey move as part of de comprehensive plan to deal with dis phenomenon dey try deal plus de source of funding, persons who dem believe be associated with de funding of dis group" Mr Nkrumah reveal.

Over 10 years now de group dey campaign for Volta region and parts of northern Ghana to break away to form a new which dem go call Western Togoland.

De region no fall within di former Gold Coast borders which now be part of modern-day Ghana and dat time dem be known as Trans Volta Togoland territory - but in 1956 de territory vote to unite plus newly independent Ghana.

De Homeland Study Group Foundation want independence of parts of Volta, , Oti, Northern, North East den Upper East Regions of Ghana to become new country.

Dema leader Charles Kormi Kudzodzi, on November 16, 2019 declare independence for the 'Western Togoland' territory but government rubbish dema claims.

Wetin you suppose know about Homeland Study Group Foundation

For 2017, one court inside Ghana rule say make de group go clear dem status from de United Nations on top dia demands.

De Homeland Study Group Foundation say dem want Western Togoland, which currently be Volta Region become independent state separate from Ghana sake of before-before na dem be independent state wey dem take dem join Ghana during after de 1956 plebiscite.

Per dema demands, Volta Region, parts of Northern Region, North East den Upper East Regions go become part of Western Togoland state.

De group sey one of de main reasons why dem wan separate from Ghana be sake of economic den social underdevelopment.

National executive for de Homeland Study Group Foundation, Emmanuel Agbavor talk BBC say "dem suppress we too much… development be wana motive. If your tour de whole of Western Togoland up to Bawku, you go look like rat."

