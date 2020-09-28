School resumption date in Nigeria: ASUU strike latest as NLC, TUC call off nationwide protest

Few hours afta federal goment reach agreement wit di Nigeria Labour Congress and di Trade Union Congress wey make dem suspend di industrial action dem bin plan to carry out on Monday, pipo, particularly students dey wonder why ASUU strike still dey go on and wen e go end.

Wetin be di latest?

Di faceoff between Nigeria goment and di Academic Staff Union of Universities no go end anytime soon as goment and di striking lecturers dey blame each oda for di continuous University strike wey don pass over six months.

Di Chairman Lagos State University, Dr Issac Oyewunmi tell BBC Pidgin say dia resumption dey goment hand. He say dem don tell goment wetin University need to survive and not until goment behave, di strike go continue. Oga Issac add say na goment go tell dem if dem wan continue to dey run di University or dem go close am as long as dem wish.

For im reaction to di labour unions strike wey dem suspend, di ASUU Chairmo say di academic staff union different from oda labour unions and di principles ASUU dey work na high level. high level. He explain say di carrot and stick game goment dey take play wit oda unions no go work wit ASUU.

Wetin FG dey tok?

Wia dis foto come from, ASUU/TWITTER