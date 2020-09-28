Covid-19: UK begin £10,000 fine, see oda kontris wia rules breaking go cost you

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

On Monday, UK go begin nack fine up to £10,000 ($12,700) ontop anybodi wey refuse to self-isolate. But no be only dem get fines for Covid-19 rules breaking.

As kontris around di world dey try find way to reduce di Covid-19, e don become necessary for goment to bring serious measures to make citizens comply wit safety rules and guidelines.

Make we torchlight some kontris wey get 'Covid-19' fines from di small to di big money.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Rwanda

Earlier in September, Rwanda announce say for di capital Kigali pesin wey no wear im face mask well-well go pay $10 fine. Di same amount valid for pesin wey break social distancing rules for public, or disobey night-time curfew.

But, di money rise shaparly fo $200 for organisers of parties and oda illegal gatherings; and those wey attend go need find $25.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, President Cyril Ramaphosa's struggle to put on a face mask

Nigeria

Although di West Africa kontri no get fixed amount to use fine pipo, di court fit nack fine ontop anyone wey break safety rules.

One popular case na that of Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and her husband Rasheed "JJC Skillz" Bello, wey chop 100 thousand naira fine each (wey pass $250USD) because dem organise house party during lockdown.

South Africa

For South Africa, you need to think twice before you go lie onto pesin head say e get Covid-19, because na offence wey attract R3000 ($175) fine.

And R5000 fine dey wait anybodi wey expose im fellow citizen to di virus on purpose.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, For Rwanda, e dey important to sabi how to wear face mask di right way as fine of $10 dey wait pesin wey no do am well

India

Even if pesin dey inside vehicle but e no wear mask for Delhi, India, na Rs 500 ($7) on-the-spot fine di pesin go pay. Say you wan go find di money no dey di tori at all.

Spain

Di minimum fine for pesin wey no gree do stay-at-home na 601 euros ($700), and di punishment fit increase in line wit how di offence serious.

For instance, if pesin go hold party during lockdown, di fine fit reach 10,400 euros.

For April, one man for Logroño, La Rioja region chop fine from police because e carri "im goldfish for stroll".

Skip Twitter post, 1 Agentes de la @policia han sancionado a una persona por salir a "pasear" a sus peces por la calle. Los agentes le avistaron en #Logroño portando una pecera en contra de lo estipulado en el RD del Estado de Alarma.

#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/lOFVnDX6Fi — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 24, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Wia dis foto come from, JJC Skillz/ Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Funke Akindele na one of Nigeria best actresses

Saudi Arabia