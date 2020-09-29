Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Sabah die - See wetin you need to know about am

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah don rule di oil-rich Gulf state since 2006

Kuwait Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah, don die at di age of 91, di kontri media don report.

Im 83-year-old half-brother and crown prince, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed na di pesin wey suppose go next in line to di throne.

For July, Sheikh Sabah travel go United States for medical treatment afta one surgery e do for Kuwait.

Im bin don rule di oil-rich Gulf Arab state since 2006 and e help arrange dia foreign diplomacy for more than 50 years.

Dem nickname am di "dean of Arab diplomacy" for im ogbonge work to bring back good relationship wit kontris wey back Iraq during di 1990-1991 Gulf War, wen Iraqi forces invade Kuwait.

Di emir also act as mediator for kwanta for di region, including di diplomatic gbege between Saudi Arabia, im allies against Qatar.

Kuwait also no chook mouth for Syria civil war, instead dem organise different conference wia pipo fit donate tins for dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency Wetin we call dis foto, Sheikh Sabah (centre) bin get di nickname of "dean of Arab diplomacy"

Life and times

Sheikh Sabah enta power for January 2006, after Emir Sheikh Saad al-Abdullah step down just nine days into im rule as parliament try to comot am sake of health problems im get.

Under di former Emir Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, im bin serve as prime minister, and for several years many don see am as di de facto ruler.

Before den, e work as foreign minister from 1963 to 1991 and from 1992 to 2003.

Kuwait - wey get population of 4.8 million, including 3.4 million foreign workers - get di number 6 biggest known oil reserves for di work and na strong paddy to di US.