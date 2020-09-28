Borno governor convoy attack: Why ‘Boko Haram’ dey attack Babagana Zulum?

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/The Governor of Borno State

On Sunday, militants wey dem suspect to get link with Islamic State (IS) group re-attack di convoy of di governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum afta one attack wey don first bin happun on Friday.

One official wey bin dey among di convoy tell BBC say di militants use one donkey strap with explosives to weley di convoy of di governor but report say no body die.

Dis one dey happun afta Governor Babagana Zulum bin don survive one attack by militants as e dey travel go one area near Lake Chad on Friday but unlike di Sunday attack, at least 18 pipo -14 police officers and soldiers and four civilians die for di Friday ambush.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

No be di first or second time wey attack on Governor Zulum dey happun. For July dis year, local media report say e survive one ambush wey suspected Boko Haram gunmen bin plan for am during one trip to Monguno and Baga towns to distribute food to IDPs.

How di Sunday attack happun

Di official wey dem among di convoy say wen soldierssee di donkey wey dem strap with explosive for road, dey come shoot am and di explosives go off, den di militants immediately come out from dia hide-out and begin shoot di convoy.

Some of di militant die during di shoot-out and nobody for di convoy - including di governor - injure but some bullet damage some motor, di official tok

Di governor bin carry waka go round Baga town to prepare for di return of thousands of residents wey Boko Haram militants displace for 2014.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/The Governor of Borno State

Boko Haram don split into different group since, with one breakaway group - Di Islamic State West Africa Province wey dey pledge allegiance to IS.

Di Islamic State (IS) group bin don tok say na dem carry out di Friday attack.

Why suspected Islamic State (IS) dey attack Governor Zulum

Wia dis foto come from, The Governor of Borno State

E no dey clear why dis attack don happun to Governor Babagana Zulum convoy twice during di weekend and once for July dis year.

But di Governor dey try help thousands of pipo wey Boko Haram katakata don displace from dia houses. On Sunday im return back to Maiduguri, di state capital afta e spend two nights for Baga where e receive over 1,000 internally displaced pesin wey willingly return to Baga town.

Di Governor dey for Baga between Friday to Sunday dey supervise di preparation for safe resettlements to di town wey use to be strategic to boko haram.

E dey always try to assist pipo wey dey for IDP camp as a result of di Boko Haram Insurgency.

Oga Zulum recently tell United Nation resident humanitarian coordinator for Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon and oda stakeholders to join hand address di root causes of Boko Haram insurgency.