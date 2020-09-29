Sadiya Umar Farouq deny "N2.67 billion school feeding fraud" ICPC trace to goment official private bank account

Nigeria Humanitarian Minister, Sadiya Farouq don distance herself and di ministry from di N2.67 billion school feeding moni wey di Independent Corrupt Practices accuse say dem divert to personal accounts.

Tori be say di Chairman of ICPC, Prof Bolaji Ownasoye Accuse goment officials say dem divert funds for school feeding to dia own account, according to Daily Trust report on Monday.

According to di report, Prof. Owasanoye, say di payment wey goment make to some federal colleges, one senior civil servant wey on die for di Ministry of Agric keep over N2.5 billion for imself and im colleagues.

"We observe say di transfers to sub-TSA na to prevent disbursement from being monitored. Nevertheless, we discover say payments to some federal colleges for school feeding in di sum of N2.67 billion during lockdown wen di children no dey for school, and some of di money end up for personal accounts. We don begin investigate di mata."

Since di report come out, di Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs don dey under serious heat as pipo begin point accusing fingers to di ministry wey suppose dey supervise di distribution of palliatives for di kontri.

Di Ministry later put put tweet to say dia hand no dey for mago-mago wey ICPC discover say e happun for di school feeding programmes.

HM @Sadiya_farouq DISTANCES SELF FROM DIVERTED SCHOOL FEEDING FUNDS@FMHDSD wishes to dissociate itself from a trending report in the media titled "N2.72b for School Feeding During Lockdown Diverted To Private Accounts".



The report emanated after a presentation by — Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (@FMHDSD) September 28, 2020

Dem tok say pipo wey like cause trouble bin twist and misinterpret di statement by ICPC to direct am at di Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Di Ministry also tok say di Federal Government Colleges school feeding wey ICPC dey tok about dey different from di Home Grown School Feeding wey dem dey in-charge .