Suspected "Western Togoland separatists" launch fresh attack on transport yard for Ghana, burn bus, hold drivers at gunpoint

Wia dis foto come from, Daily Graphic

De suspected gunmen early morning of Tuesday attack de Intercity State Transport Company (STC) for Volta Regional Capital, Ho where dem hold drivers and other occupants for de transport yard at gunpoint.

De gunmen also set one mini bus on fire during dema attack on de facility, eyewitnesses say de incident happen around 2.00am on Tuesday dawn while some drivers dey sleep for de yard.

Drivers wey witness de incident explain say de attackers no give any explanation for dema actions, except say dem see flag wey be similar to that of de Western Togoland separatist groups.

Management of de Intercity STC in Ho have temporarily halted operations in Ho and have explained that buses cannot move Tuesday morning.

Joint team of military and police currently dey de STC yard dey secure de place whilst investigations continue.