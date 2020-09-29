Marcel Wamba Kepdep, Cameroon midfielder chop arrest for Mauritius

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Marcel Wamba Kepdep has been arrested and jailed for trying to obtain an illegal Mauritian passport

Cameroonian midfielder, Marcel Wamba Kepdep chop arrest for Mauritius as e try for get Mauritius passport illegally through 'docki'.

De 27-year-old don play for Mauritian side, Roche-Bois Bolton City and e bin di dream for travel go Europe wit de docki.

Kepdep still dey for police custody afta temporal court charge.

One advantage weh Mauritius passport get na say, pesin fit travel wit no visa go Schegen region for Europe for tourism and business for up to 90 days.

Mauritius Central Criminal Investigation Division, (CCID) di shine eye for de network weh e di try for sell Mauritius passport for foreigners, including African footballer for de country.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Marcel Wamba Kepdep wit im Mauritian team Roche-Bois Bolton City team

As deh arrest three pipo for Port Loius inside police crackdown, authorities check computers files, seize fake passports.

Marcel Wamba Kepdep e photos dey among some dock item, but wit different name.

De Cameroonian confess afta e arrest say e approach de network for get Mauritian passport before e go Europe.

Football for Mauritius dey on hold for seka Covid-19, global pandemic, weh e mean say deh no renew plenti players dia contracts as teams di struggle for pay dem.