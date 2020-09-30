"Trump debate Biden": US presidential debate 2020 claims by Donald Trump, Joe Biden for Cleveland na true? Reality Check find out

Tuesday Trumo Biden debate na di first inside di three television debates wey go hold before di US election for November, 2020.

America President Donald Trump 2020 re-election campaign team don claim say na Oga Trump dey lead di first presidential debate between him and im m Democratic Challenger Joe Biden.

Campaign manager, Bill Stepien say Trump turn in di greatest debate performance for presidential history.

But tori be say some viewers consider Tuesday night Cleveland presidential debate as one of di most disorganised White House debates in years.

Di 90 minutes debate hot as di candidates no gree on top any mata, from di state of di economy go di way goment take handle di coronavirus pandemic.

Reality Check pick some of di things dem claim wen Trump debate Biden and fact check am whether di claim na true.

Trump: "We build di greatest economy for history"

Verdict: He dey wrong: E get time for US history wen di economy dey stronger.

President Trump claim say before di coronavirus outbreak, im goment build di greatest economy for di history of America.

He say for history, di kontri economy grow well, record low unemployment and remove millions of Americans comot from poverty.

Na true say di economy dey do well was doing well before di pandemic - continuity of wetin former President Obama administration start - but e get time wen e dey stronger.er.

US GDP growth since 1950s

Biden: "We get 4% of di world population, [but] 20% pipo don die"

Verdict: E dey correct small. But if dem check coronavirus deaths per capita, e get some kontries where dia case worse pass US.

Oga Biden criticise President Trump for di way e take manage and respond to coronavirus.

"In fact we get 4% of di world population, 20% pipo don die," di former vice-president tok.

According to di figures, he dey right. US population na around 328 million, wey be just over 4% of di 7.7 billion population of di world.

Joe Biden

205,942 pipo don die sake of coronavirus deaths for di US, according to di latest John Hopkins University data. Di total number of deaths recorded worldwide na 1,004,808.

If we calculate am like dis, America get about 20% of Covid-19 deaths worldwide, although di way kontris take dey record dia figures dey different.

Fact check of wetin di presidential candidates claim

Trump: Postal ballots go make magomago increase"

Verdict: Studies neva discover or show evidence of plenty magomago, although very small cases dey.

President Trump tok say increase in postal ballots go cause di kain magomago wey pipo neva see before.

Sake of coronavirus pandemic, plenty US voters go use postal voting vote for dis year election.

Di president don sama warning plenty times say dis method no pure.

Small cases of magomago dey reported including recent examples for North Carolina and New Jersey.

Donald Trump

For September, di US Department of Justice release statement about one incident wey happun for Pennsylvania in where "nine military ballots waste" and said seven of them "na vote in favour of di presidential candidate Donald Trump".

But even wit all di cases, plenty studies no show evidence of any widespread fraud.

Di rate of voting fraud overall for di US dey between 0.00004% and 0.0009%, according to one 2017 study by di Brennan Center for Justice.

Biden: "100 million pipo for America get pre-existing conditions"

Verdict: No ogbonge answer to dis.

Di candidates quanta over how many pipo for di US get pre-existing medical conditions, wey no go make some Americans dey covered by private medical insurers.

Oga Biden about 100 million pipo getpre-existing conditions, but President Trump say di number dey "totally wrong".

So how many dey? No ogbonge answer to dis.

According to di US goment Department of Health and Human Services, between 50 and 129 million Americans wey neva old get some type of pre-existing health condition.

Other organisations get different estimates. The Center for American Progress believe say e dey higher, at 135 million pipo under age 65.

Trump: "We dey weeks away from a vaccine"

Verdict: "Very, Very low chance" na im dey if any approved vaccine go dey ready by di end of October, di chief scientific adviser to di US vaccine programme tok.

President Trump for di debate tok say vaccine go ready for US in some weeks. However, Dr Moncef Slaoui, di chief scientific adviser to di US vaccine programme, say di chances say approved vaccine go ready before di end of October dey slim.

Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci, di kontri top infectious disease expert, bin predict say America go know if dem get safe and effective vaccine by November or December dis year.

He tell Senate committee hearing dis month say Americans go get enough vaccines by April.

Biden: "Manufacturing enta hole" before coronavirus

Verdict: Dis one no correct, according to di figures.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden tok say even before Covid-19, "manufacturing go down".

Di pandemic no get impact on dis sector. As of August, manufacturing jobs for America no reach 237,000 wen Trump take over office for 2017.

But before di pandemic, President Trump don add almost half a million manufacturing jobs during im first three years in office.

Trump: Biden once called African Americans "super predators"

Biden: "Trump neva reduce drug prices for anyone"

Verdict: Di average monthly cost of prescription drugs fell slightly bin fall for di year to August 2019, but e rise again.

Oga Biden claim say President Trump ''no reduce di price of drug for anyone".

But according to di Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index (CPI)- wey dey measure di cost of household items for America - di average monthly cost of prescription drugs fell by 0.3% for di year to August 2019.

Dis na di first time price go reduce over a 12-month period since 1973. While average drug prices rise by 1.5% over di following year, under President Trump di average rises bin dey lower pass wen President Obama dey office.