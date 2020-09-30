Trump & Biden top five moments during Cleveland presidential debate

US Presidential debate 2020 time: Opinion poll rate Trump and Biden first election debate top five moments

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Di 90-minute debate for Cleveland, Ohio, na di first of three debates between di two.

69%of American voters wey watch di US Presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden dey vex, according to one Snap viewer poll.Dem tok say di debate no too dey organised although 31% say dem dey entertained.

Tori be say some consider Tuesday night Cleveland presidential debate as one of di most disorganised White House debates in years.

Wit shout, anger, name calling, di two presidential candidate fight ova coronavirus mata, violence for protest and even drag dia family enta di mata.

Wetin happun during di debate?

1. Argument take ova for di opening minutes

As di two drag ova healthcare mata, Oga Trump, a Republican, accus im rival say socialists for im party go holl am down. "Dem go dominate you, Joe, you know dat."

"Right now na me be di Democratic party," Oga Biden ansa.

"Dis na di deal: everything im dey tok so far na lie. "Everybody sabi say im be liar." Biden tok.

Oga Trump hit back: "Joe, na you be di liar."

Dem two also drag on di filling di fill a US Supreme Court seat.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

2. Dia tok about coronavirus

Oga Biden rubbish Trump leadership on di coronavirus pandemic, wey don kill ova 200,000 Americans.

"He panick or im look di stock market," di Democrat tok about di president, wey want di states to reopen dia economies.

"A lot of pipo die and a lot more go still die unless he get smarter fast," Biden tok.

Oga Trump object as Biden use di word "smart."

"You graduate as di lowest or almost di lowest for your class," di president tok. "No ever use di word smart wit me. Don't ever use dat word."

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

3. See di ugliest moments

Di ogbonge gbas-gbos start wen di candidates bring up dia families for di tok.

At one point di president questioned why one company co-founded by im challenger's son, Hunter Biden, don receive $3.5m (£2.7m) from one Moscow billionaire, according to report wey Senate Republicans release.

Oga Biden deny di claim, and di two begin shout ontop each oda.

As di moderator try to cut in, di Democrat say: "E dey hard to get any word in wit dis joker. Excuse me, dis pesin."

He add: "I mean, im family we fit tok about all night."

Later, Mr Biden tok about claims by anonymous sources say Trump don once call members of di military "losers", but Oga Trump bin don deny di claim.

Biden tokangrily say im late son, Beau, who serve for Iraq and dem award am di Bronze Star, no be loser.

"Im no be loser, im be patriot!" Biden tok.

Oga Trump cut in: "Really? you dey tok about Hunter?"

"I dey tok about my son, Beau Biden," di Democrat tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

4. How di moderator cope?

Dis na di second time Oga Wallace go moderate presidential debate and he at times struggle to stop di quarrelling rivals.

At one point he beg di president to stop dey interrupt am.

Di Fox News host say: "I think dis kontri go dey beta served if una two allow each oda to speak without interruptions. I dey appeal to you, sir, to do dat."

Oga Trump reply: "Well, and him, too."

Oga Wallace tok: "Well, frankly, na you dey interrupt pass."

Oga Trump interject: "But im dey do am plenti."

5. Di gbas-gbos for di law-and-order section

Trump Biden say: "Dis na di president wey don use everything as a dog whistle to try to generate racist hatred, racist division."

Oga Trump counter say Biden, while im dey support di 1994 crime bill, don refer to African Americans as "super predators".

Di Democrat deny say im no do such thing. For 1993, as di chairman of di Senate Judiciary Committee, Oga Biden warn of "predators on our streets" who dey "beyond di pale".

Oga Trump say: "You no even fit tok di word 'law enforcement' because if you no tok those words you go lose all of your radical left supporters."

Di moderator ask di president if im dey prepared to condemn white supremacists.

"Sure," Oga Trump tok. "I'm willing to do dat."