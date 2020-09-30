Fatima Ribadu and Aliyu Atiku wedding: Abubakar Atiku son, Nuhu Ribadu daughter dey marry dis Saturday?- See wetin we know

Years ago, Nuhu Ribadu as Nigeria corruption police boss probe Atiku Abubakar as di then Vice President of Nigeria. Today dem wan become In-laws? See wetin we sabi:

Local media dey report say Fatima Ribadu di daughter of Nigeria corruption police, EFCC former chairman, Nuhu Ribadu dey marry Aliyu Atiku di son of former Nigeria vice president and presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar.

Tori be say di wedding go happun on Saturday 3 October, 2020 according to wetin dem put for di invitation card wey BBC Pidgin see.

Fatima Ribadu and Aliyu Atiku however never tok anything ontop di mata so far, except for tori wey dey fly upandan

Aliyu Atiku Abubakar hold di chieftaincy title of di Turaki of Adamawa, di role wey im take afta im father, di People's Democartic Party, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar step down to become di Waziri of Adamawa State for 2017.

Turaki Adamawa na one of di most important posts for di Adamawa Emirate administration.

Aliyu also be banker and director for Priam Group, im father group of plenti companies wey be di largest employer of labour for Adamawa state.

Im also be politician like im papa.

Fatima Ribadu na one of di five children of former Nigerian police officer and di chairman of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

She be close friend wit President Muhammahu Buhari daughter, Hanan.

Hanan wey be photographer share series of Fatima pictures on her instagram page for December 2016.

Nigerians don take to social media to tok about di wedding of di children of di two strong politician from opposition parties. Atiku Abubakar na from di People's Democratic Party while, Oga Nuhu Ribadu na politician from di All Progressive Congress, APC.

Though di two politician bin come from Adamawa State for di north-eastern part of Nigeria.

See wetin pipo dey tok about di wedding

