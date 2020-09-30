Laycon Big Brother Naija winner: Olamilekan Agbelesebioba 85million BBNaija 2020 prize and why Lagos, Ogun tax office wan collect 7.5% VAT

Wia dis foto come from, @itslaycon Wetin we call dis foto, LIRS and OGIRS enter twitter for separate tweets congratulate di winner, tell am say dem dey expect am for year 2021.

Lagos and Ogun States Internal Revenue Service don tok why dem ask di winner of di Big brother naija season 5 edition, laycon to pay tax out of di moni wey im win

LIRS and OGIRS wey be di tax offices for inside di two neighbouring states for western Nigeria tok say tax law for Lagos and Ogun dey give pesin wey make income for di state one year to ready to pay 7.5 % value added tax to goment di next year.

Big Brother Naija hand over di prize money and oda gifts wey follow am to Laycon on Wednesday morning.

However tax authorities for Ogun state tell BBC Pidgin say if Laycon no dey live and work for di state, out of im good will im fit drop some moni for di state revenue as good citizen to support di state.

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija

Inside di 85 million Naira winning moni, Laycon suppose pay Value Added Tax (VAT) according to LIRS. VAT ontop dis money amount to 7.5 percent of di moni according to tax law for Nigeria.

Tax law for Lagos and Ogun dey give pesin wey make income for di state one year to ready im total income and forward di tax to goment di next year.

According to LIRS anybodi wey dey live, work or make money for Lagos state suppose to dey pay dia tax to di goment of di state.

Di tins wey pesin suppose pay tax ontop include salary, business gains and even gifts and winning money for games plus odas according to LIRS.

Dem say as Laycon don collect 85million Naira worth of prize e suppose come next year to declare how much e make in total and pay im tax from di moni.