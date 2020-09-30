Oreoluwa Adesakin, Nigerian ex-banker go stay Ibadan prison for 98 years, her profile & crime dey here

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC

After six years trial by goment lawyers, one Nigerian ex-banker don collect a total of 98 years in prison for stealing N49m, $368,000 from her employer.

Oreoluwa Adesakin, a former staff of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, collect di sentence on Mondayfrom Justice Muniru Olagunju of di Oyo State High Court for Ibadan, south west Nigeria, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) wey be Nigeria corruption police.

Pending any appeal outcome, Adesakin gatz refund di N49m, $368,000 whilst she begin serve 98 years, most likely for Agodi prison for Ibadan.

Athough she tell di court say she no dey guilty, tori be say Adesakin chop accuse say she dey guilty of stealing N49,320,652.32 (Forty-nine Million, Three Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty-two Naira, Thirty-two Kobo) money wey belong to her former employer and she covert another $368,203.00 (Three Hundred and Sixty-eight Thousand, Two Hundred and Three United States Dollars) bank money for her personal use.

According to wetin BBC Pidgin find out from EFCC, one of di charges read say " You, Oreoluwa Adesakin, between di months of May, 2013 and November 2013 for Ibadan when u still be staff of First Bank PLC, tiff di sum of N25,974,116.13 from First Bank Plc MoneyGram payment naira account, wey be property of First bank Plc."

Na lawyers for EFCC however present some documents and witnesses wey nail di accused.

Justice Muniru Olagunju tok say di evidence against her dey clear wey show say di agency do dia investigation well. He rule say Adesakin dey guilty of all di charges and sentence her to seven years in prison without fine for each of di 14 charges.

Di accused go also pay di money she steal from di bank.

EFCC also establish am as fact say Adesakin used part of di money she tiff take buy landed property for different parts of Oyo state.

How di mata take start

EFCC bin carry di mata go court first for April 4, 2014, afta dem finish investigation for di petition wey First Bank PLC write against dia former employer for December 18, 2013,

Di bank for di petition claim say Adesakin wey be money transfer operator for di bank use magomago withdraw di sum of N49,320,652.32 and $368,203 for herself, wey dem later discover while dem dey review dia internal account.

Who be Oreoluwa Adesakin

Oreoluwa Adesakin na former employee for First Bank Nigeria PLC.

Her work na money transfer operator wey mean say na she go dey input any money wey enta di bank from Western Union Money Transfer and MoneyGram platforms.