Coronavirus Test Kit: Nigeria don develop Covid- 19 test kit wey dey very fast and cheap

Wia dis foto come from, Chikwe Ihekweazu Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu

Nigeria don develop Covid-19 test kit wey fit give results in less than 40 minutes and pipo wey get low-skill fit use am.

Health Minister Olurunimbe Mamora say dis new Coronavirus test kit dey much faster and 10 times cheaper pass di PCR testing method wey Nigeria still dey use.

Regulatory bodies neva approve di test kit yet but authorities say dem go begin dey distribute am soon and e don raise hope say more pipo go fit do test.

Nigeria dey import key elements wey dem need for coronavirus testing.

Di authorities say na Nigeria Institute of Medical Research develop di test kit dem call SARS-COV-2 Isothermal Molecular Assay.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Head of Nigeria task force on Covid-19 response, Boss Mustapha, tell tori pipo say di kit na Nigeria contribution to di global fight against di pandemic through scientific research.

Di health authorities say dem go dstribute di test kits give communities afta dem approve am.

Nigeria so far don test more than 500,000 pipo out of im population wey be around 200 million.

Di kontri get record of more than 58,000 coronavirus and pipo wey don die sake of di virus pass 1,000.