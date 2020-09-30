Big Brother Naija season 5 gather "over 900 million votes" - John Ugbe
Di Managing director of di Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe don reveal say di Big brother reality show gada ova 900 million votes across all platform.
Di voting platforms include SMS online and di cable users.
John Ugbe acknowledge say dis na di highest number of votes wey dem don ever record for di history of di reality show.
Im also add say wetin e cost dem to produce di show na N3.5billion.
Laycon wey be di winner of di winner of di Big Brother Naija reality show collect im prize of 30million cash prize, car, house, all expense paid trips to different kontris and oda prizes on Wednesday morning.
Final figures of wetin di housemates win from tasks for di house
By di calculations of di organisers of di reality TV show, Vee comot from Biggie House wit di most stash of all di Housemates - apart from Laycon wey be di winner of di show.
VeeN6,170,000
LayconN6,030,000
NengiN5,350,000
PrinceN4,725,000
DorathyN4,600,000
TrikyteeN4,055,000
NeoN4,054,000
OzoN3,494,000
Kiddwaya N2,461,000
BrightoN1,679,000
LucyN1,318,000
Wathoni N1,221,000
Tolanibaj N845,000
PraiseN775,000
KaishaN472,000
Only two Housemates no get di chance to win any monid as dem be di first housemate to chop eviction, Ka3na, and Lilo. Eric comot from di house wit $500 worth of Bitcoin and same wit Tochi wit N222,000 for bank.