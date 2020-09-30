Big Brother Naija season 5 gather "over 900 million votes" - John Ugbe

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija Wetin we call dis foto, John Ugbe

Di Managing director of di Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe don reveal say di Big brother reality show gada ova 900 million votes across all platform.

Di voting platforms include SMS online and di cable users.

John Ugbe acknowledge say dis na di highest number of votes wey dem don ever record for di history of di reality show.

Im also add say wetin e cost dem to produce di show na N3.5billion.

Laycon wey be di winner of di winner of di Big Brother Naija reality show collect im prize of 30million cash prize, car, house, all expense paid trips to different kontris and oda prizes on Wednesday morning.

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Final figures of wetin di housemates win from tasks for di house

By di calculations of di organisers of di reality TV show, Vee comot from Biggie House wit di most stash of all di Housemates - apart from Laycon wey be di winner of di show.

VeeN6,170,000

LayconN6,030,000

NengiN5,350,000

PrinceN4,725,000

DorathyN4,600,000

TrikyteeN4,055,000

NeoN4,054,000

OzoN3,494,000

Kiddwaya N2,461,000

BrightoN1,679,000

LucyN1,318,000

Wathoni N1,221,000

Tolanibaj N845,000

PraiseN775,000

KaishaN472,000