Nigeria independence day: Six fotos wey tell di kontri sixty years tori

As Nigeria dey prepare to celebrate im independence anniversary, BBC Nduka Orjinmo select six foto, one from every 10 years wey represent ogbonge moments inside di 60 years wey di kontri don rule imsef.

1960s - Di making of di African giant

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afta many many years of British colonial rule, Prime Minister Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, take ova power to lead di new independent Nigeria coalition goment. Di celebration last for many weeks for some parts of di kontri, and for di pipo wey show for Race Course (nowTafawa Balewa Square) for Obalende, Lagos, on October 1,1960, na experience wey dem no go forget.

"Just before twelve midnight, dem switch off di light den remove di British Union Jack," na so Ben Iruemiobe, 16 years old student dat time, wey bin witness as dem dey raise di Nigerian flag, tell BBC.

"Den for midnight as dem switch di light back on, na so di green-white-green stand gidigba for everybody to see. Na so fireworks just dey spark for sky, den di military band begin play and we happy."

1970s - Civil war wey kill millions

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For many, di 70s na period of emotional and economic recovery especially for pipo wey lose dia relatives plus dia house and property many ababdon dia property, even lose all di moni wey dem bin get for bank.

Seven years afta di independence, for 1967, civil war begin as di eastern part of Nigeria try to break from Nigeria form dia own kontri Biafra.

Di three years katakata wey end for January 1970, wey end as Biafra pipo surrender, kill more dan two million pipo, mainly women and children wey bin die of starvation for di east of di kontri.

Okey Ndibe, na writer wey dey live for US, im describe dis period as di event wey change tins for Nigeria difficult history.

Goment achieve dia main goal, but dem pay for am wit human lives.

"Di ghost of Biafra still dey pursue Nigeria. Serious katakata for north east zone, anoda demand for Biafra, pipo for di oil-rich Niger Delta dey demand for resource control, and Nigeria dey face di consequence of failing to use justice, now e dey affect public policies," im tell BBC.

1980s - 'Ghana Must Go!'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

In 1983 President Shehu Shagari goment order more dan one million migrants wey from West African kontris - most of dem from Ghana - make dem park comot from Nigeria wit immediate effect as di kontri face economic hardship.

Di red, white and blue check plastic bag wey di desperate Ghanaians use cari dia tins come get name "Ghana Must Go." But now sha, dem dey see am as symbol of corruption for Nigeria wey politicians dey prefer to use cari plenty cash.

1990s - Democracy return afta years of military rule

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afta 16 years of brutal military rule wit 82 days of civilian goment for 1993, democracy return to Nigeria for 1999 as di kontri enta wetin im call di fourth republic. Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar transfer power to President Olusegun Obasanjo, wey win nationwide election.

Plenty tori for Nigeria political history full di 1990s - including di election wey di military annul for 1993, di whole world condemn di 1995 hanging of nine Ogoni environment activist - among dem na Ken Saro-Wiwa wey - and Gen Sani Abacha wey die for 1998.

Many pipo believe say di handover to democracy na di result of three events. Dis 21 years na di longest republic witout interruption for di history of Nigeria.

2000s - 'We dey black, we dey beautiful and na dem dey find us'

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

On 16 November 2001 wen some group of women compete for di judge dia attention for di Miss World beauty Pageant for South Africa, na only few Nigerians bin sabi say di event dey happun.

But before dat day end, millions of pipo for di most popular kontri for Africa don sabi di name of one 18 years old girl Agbani Darego - di first black Africa girl to win di Miss World crown.

"Before Agbani win, e bin no easy to get Nigerians and Africa women to participate for beauty pageant becos dem no believe say dem fit win.

"But from 20 to 50 participants we don dey get hundreds of thousands wey wan participate. Now di world want African music, dem want African dance. We be black, we dey beautiful and na dem dey find us," Ben Murray-Bruce, one of di former organisers of di Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Contest tell BBC.

2010s - Abduction of di Chibok girls

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For April 2014, Islamist militant group Boko Haram kidnap 276 secondary school girls from dia school for Chibok for north east Nigeria wia insurgency still dey worry.

Boko Haram bin kidnap many girls and women before but di kidnapping of di school girls case campaign for di whole world wit di hastag #BringBackOurGirls.

Bukky Shonibare, one of di leaders of di Bring Back Our Girls Group for Nigeria wey do serious protest to make goment intervene help free di girls, say di kidnapping really affect education for north of Nigeria.

"Children - boys and girls - come dey fear to go school, and parents gatz decide to choose weda dem go keep dia children alive or send dem go school.

"Efforts to achieve gender equality bin dey seriously affected. Di achievement wey dem bin record (before), especially for girl-child education bin dey seriously affected," she tok.