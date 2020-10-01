"Chrissy Teigen" John legend wife suffer miscarriage for pregnancy afta two weeks bed rest
Chrissy Teigen don suffer pregnancy loss afta dem recently hospitalise di pregnant model for "too much bleeding."
John legend wife share di news on social media, write say "We dey shocked and in di kind of deep pain you go only hear about, di kind of pain we neva feel before.
"We no fit stop di bleeding and give our baby di fluids wey im need, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. e no just dey enough." Chrissy Teigen tok
Chrissy and husband John Legend reveal say dem dey expect dia their third child inside one of im music video for di song "Wild."
Di announcement come as a surprise since di star bin born di oda two children, Luna and Miles, through IVF treatments.
But as Chrissy bin don suffer plenti pregnancy problems, she tok say "... what dey say so often can be true. Wen you give up on trying, life get a way of surprising you."
Then for early September, she say her doctor inform her say she go need bed rest for two weeks.
Na wen she bin dey on bed rest she accidentally reveal say she and John dey expect a boy.
Chrissy say dem bin wan name di baby Jack and she dey sorry say dem no fit give Jack enough fluids to survive.