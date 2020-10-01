Happy Independence Day Nigeria: President Buhari "Nigeria At 60" speech insist on petroleum price increase - See main points from di Diamond Jubilee presidential broadcast

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari Diamond Jubilee presidential broadcast on Thursday 1 October, 2020.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari use im traditional "Nigeria At 60" speech on 1 October, 2020to insist on petroleum price increase for di kontri.

To sustain di price of petroleum for di kontri no dey possible, Buhari tok during im 20 minute Diamond Jubilee presidential broadcast on Thursday.

Di president say e no make sense for price of fuel for Nigeria to dey cheaper dan oda oil producing kontri like Ghana, Chad and Niger.

"In addition to public health challenges of working to contain the spread of the Coronavirus, we don suffer ogbonge drop for our foreign exchange earnings and internal revenues sake of 40 per cent drop in oil prices and steep drop for economic activities."

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo Omoboriowo Wetin we call dis foto, Im tok dis one to hail di effort of goment to try reduce di prices of petroleum to ease relief on di tok am as im address di nation.

Buhari compare Nigeria petrol pump price wit oda kontris:

"We go adjust Petroleum prices for Nigeria. We don dey now at N161 per litre."

President Buhari say e no make sense for oil to be cheaper in Nigeria pass in Saudi Arabia.

Then e list di prices of petrol for oda neighbouring west African kontris:

Chad charges N362 per litre

Niger, sells 1 litre for N346.

Ghana, pump price na N326 per litre.

Egypt charges N211 per litre. Saudi Arabia charge N168 per litre.

President Buhari say dis don make goment revenue drop by to 60 per cent.

He tok say: "Di goment, since dem come into office don recognize di economic argument for adjusting di price of petroleum. But di social argument about di knock-on effect of any adjustment weighed heavily wit di goment.

He tok say goment must face realities and take tough decisions.

See key messages from di Independence Day broadcast

TOGETHERNESS

Di theme of di 60th year independence celebration na togetherness, President Buhari for im address to kontri pipo say together Nigerians go fit achieve anything dey want. "Together we fit change our condition for better and fit do much more for ourselves".

Oga Buhari say na through "Togetherness" Nigerians go fit find solution to critical challenges wey make di kontri still dey as e be.

-Sustain democratic culture wey live power for pipo hand.

-Support rule of law, demand accountability of elected representatives and contribute to good governance.

-Increase commitment to peaceful, secure and united Nigeria.

HEALING

President Buhari say di anniversary na opportunity for Nigeria to begin sincere process of national healing. Make pipo put an end to di old ways dem dey do things. Make dem no dey reason say I come from dis part of di kontri but make dem see themselves as one Nigeria. He say to start dis healing process, Citizens must recognize themselves as one people.

ECONOMY

Oga Buhari say im dey aware say Nigeria economy like any oda economy for di world dey in crisis.

He promise to use human and natural resources to attain di goal of being di top twenty economies for di world.

Lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

ELECTORAL PROCESS

Na pipo be di problem of electoral process because of dia desperation for power according to di presido. "Democracy all over di world and di type I dey pursue for Nigeria sabi di power of di pipo but if some constituencies wan do anyhow, make dem prepare for denial of dia rights."

SECURITY