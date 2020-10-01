Happy Independence Day Nigeria "October 1st protest" pictures as police arrest #RevolutionNow organizers
Many protesters on Thursday bounce enta streets of Lagos, Nigeria first political capital to express their displeasure against bad governance on di same day di kontri dey celebrate Independence Day
But police no waste time arrest organizers of di protest, wey be Revolution Now group.
BBC Pidgin find out say hours afta di protest start, Nigerian police officers wey use barton smash journalist head during of di revolution now protest for Lagos.
Tori be say as di protest dey go on peacefully, various teams of police men arrive di Maryland venue and begin do negotiations wit di protesters. As di protesters finish dia waka begin clear di location, anoda team of police me arrive di scene begin arrest di remaining protesters and harass journalists.One of di police officers use barton hit Punch newspaper camera Jayiola Kayode for head and e fall for ground blood begin rush out.
Commissioner of police CP Odumosu say dem don cari di journalist go hospital to treat am say dem go dey responsible for im treatment
Di protesters wey dey shout alias chant songs of solidarity march from di streets of Ojota to Maryland in Lagos.
Similar protests happun for Abuja and oda towns for Nigeria.
Nigeria gain independence from Britain on 1 October 1960. Seven years later, one civil war happun, di south-eastern region wan breakaway to form Biafra state.Millions of people na im dem believe say die before di war end 1970.Tension continue to dey between di north and south and competitions between ethnic groups.
How social media dey react to Independence Day Nigeria
Many Nigerians also take to social media to share dia joy, pain, frustrations, hope and how they feel about di kontri.
#Nigeria60AndUseless, #NaijaLikeNeverBefore, #NigeriaAt60 #IndependenceDay, #60Together trend for social media on independence day
As you are celebrating Nigeria at 60— MAZI CHIEMENA SAMUEL (ONOWU) (@ChiemenaS) October 1, 2020
Picture 1: President of Rwanda at the launch of Volkswagen plant in Rwanda at 58
Picture 2: President of Nigeria launching mangoes at 60
But let’s keep pretending all is well in Nigeria#October1stProtest #Nigeria60AndUseless pic.twitter.com/ja8A7E0O6q
If #NigeriaAt60 was a patient with these numerous diseases, what medical advice would you give?#Nigeria60AndUseless pic.twitter.com/jE7MmWS1fo— First Doctor™⚕️ (@DrAtangwho) October 1, 2020
Happy Independence Day! Thought I’d share a little history lesson #October1stProtest #Nigeria60AndUseless #NaijaAt60 pic.twitter.com/2QrGHubP4H— ayomikkun🌺 (@justbeing_ayo) October 1, 2020
60 years of Corruption and failed Governance.— Señor Torreira!!! (@Xahraddeen_) October 1, 2020
60 years of crippling economy and declining democracy.
60 years of continues reliance on Oil and ethno-religious disunity.
This is the Nigeria we're celebrating today but surely not the one Nigerians deserve.#Nigeria60AndUseless pic.twitter.com/zn92Mj0neA
#NaijaLikeNeverBefore if all will rise to their responsibility of making Nigeria a better place, Ya'r Adua was at the verge of doing it until death took him away from us, can't Buhari do more than this? #NaijaLikeNeverBefore #NigeriaAt60 #Nigeria60AndUseless pic.twitter.com/EQ0X2bxKVS— Atsenshallom (@Atsenshallom1) October 1, 2020
After 60 years of independence, Nigeria can't boast of steady power supply, good roads, good health care system, Employment for all, good educational system & stable economy— Chlorpheniramine 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) October 1, 2020
The only stable thing about Nigeria is the Rhapsody of Reality from Christ Embassy#Nigeria60AndUseless
