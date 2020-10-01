Happy Independence Day Nigeria "October 1st protest" pictures as police arrest #RevolutionNow organizers

Many protesters on Thursday bounce enta streets of Lagos, Nigeria first political capital to express their displeasure against bad governance on di same day di kontri dey celebrate Independence Day

But police no waste time arrest organizers of di protest, wey be Revolution Now group.

BBC Pidgin find out say hours afta di protest start, Nigerian police officers wey use barton smash journalist head during of di revolution now protest for Lagos.

Tori be say as di protest dey go on peacefully, various teams of police men arrive di Maryland venue and begin do negotiations wit di protesters. As di protesters finish dia waka begin clear di location, anoda team of police me arrive di scene begin arrest di remaining protesters and harass journalists.One of di police officers use barton hit Punch newspaper camera Jayiola Kayode for head and e fall for ground blood begin rush out.

Commissioner of police CP Odumosu say dem don cari di journalist go hospital to treat am say dem go dey responsible for im treatment

Di protesters wey dey shout alias chant songs of solidarity march from di streets of Ojota to Maryland in Lagos.

Similar protests happun for Abuja and oda towns for Nigeria.

Nigeria gain independence from Britain on 1 October 1960. Seven years later, one civil war happun, di south-eastern region wan breakaway to form Biafra state.Millions of people na im dem believe say die before di war end 1970.Tension continue to dey between di north and south and competitions between ethnic groups.

How social media dey react to Independence Day Nigeria

Many Nigerians also take to social media to share dia joy, pain, frustrations, hope and how they feel about di kontri.

#Nigeria60AndUseless, #NaijaLikeNeverBefore, #NigeriaAt60 #IndependenceDay, #60Together trend for social media on independence day

Wia dis foto come from, PROF. YEMI OSINBAJO/INSTAGRAM Wetin we call dis foto, "I dey convinced say if we pursue our aspirations TOGETHER we go dey able to achieve anytin wey we want. Na wetin informed our adopting di theme TOGETHER to mark this epochal event"- President Muhammadu Buhari quote from im Diamond Jubilee presidential broadcast.

Picture 1: President of Rwanda at the launch of Volkswagen plant in Rwanda at 58



Picture 2: President of Nigeria launching mangoes at 60



But let's keep pretending all is well in Nigeria#October1stProtest #Nigeria60AndUseless pic.twitter.com/ja8A7E0O6q — MAZI CHIEMENA SAMUEL (ONOWU) (@ChiemenaS) October 1, 2020

60 years of crippling economy and declining democracy.

60 years of continues reliance on Oil and ethno-religious disunity.



This is the Nigeria we're celebrating today but surely not the one Nigerians deserve.#Nigeria60AndUseless pic.twitter.com/zn92Mj0neA — Señor Torreira!!! (@Xahraddeen_) October 1, 2020