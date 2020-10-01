Malawi lawmakers reject donation of over 200,000 condoms

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Lawmakers for Malawi don reject donation of more dan 200,000 condoms from di Aids Health Foundation.

Dem bin put di condoms for toilets inside di parliament buildings.

Di leader of di majority, Richard Chimwendo say members of parliament no need dat kain donation as dem fit buy dia own condoms.

Na di chairperson of di wellness committee Maggie Chinsinga dem carry di donation give.

Oga Chimwendo say one report wey one local newspaper publish about di donation bin spoil di reputation of di lawmakers.

Di report bin quote Ms Chinsinga say di parliament dey dispense like 10,000 condoms evri month and sometimes "e dey finish", Malawi Nation newspaper write.