Donald Trump test positive to Covid 19 wit US First Lady Melina afta coronavirus quarantine sake of Hope Hicks

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Donald and Malania Trump

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump don test positive for coronavirus and dem dey quarantine.

Di president announce di tori for inside tweet post on Friday morning.

Dis dey come afta one of Oga Trump closest aides test positive for coronavirus.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP / Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ms Hicks don dey wit oga Trump side for years

Hope Hicks, di 31-year-old adviser to di president, na di closest adviser to Oga Trump to test positive so far.

She travel wit am on Air Force One for one TV debate for Ohio earlier this week.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Earlier, oga Trump say im and im wife go begin quarantine after Ms Hicks test positive.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Hope Hicks with President Trump (2018 image)

He tweet for Thursday night: " "Hope Hicks, don dey work very hard without taking even if na small break, just test positive for Covid 19. Terrible!

"Di First Lady and I dey wait our own test results. For now, we go begin our quarantine process!"

E neva clear how di quarantine go affect arrangements for di second presidential debate, which go hold for 15 October for Miami, Florida.

She travel wit am on top Air Force One for di TV debate wey hold for Ohio earlier dis week.

Foto as Ms Hicks comot di presidential jet on Tuesday for Cleveland without mask dey.

She even siddon very close to am inside di presidential helicopter Marine One on Wednesday wen di president do rally for Minnesota.

Have there been other cases at the White House?

Ms Hicks na di latest White House aide to catch Covid-19. Vice-President Mike Pence press secretary Katie Miller bin test positive for May and don recover.

That same month, one member of di US Navy wey dey serve as one of oga Trump personal valets test positive for coronavirus.

But di White House say neither di president nor vice-president dey affected.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di US get record of di highest number of Covid-19 cases in di world

National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, some Secret Service agents, one Marine One pilot and one White House cafeteria worker also test positive.

Ms Hicks na di campaign tok-tok pesin during oga Trump candidacy before she become im communications director for di White House.

She step down for March 2018 to become chief communications officer at Rupert Murdoch Fox, before she return to di White House for February.

Coronavirus don infect more than 7.2 million Americans, killing more than 200,000 of them.

Di White House always dey test aides and anyone else wey come in contact with di president everyday.

Who be Hope Hicks?

Wia dis foto come from, EPA