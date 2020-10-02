Survival Fund ng registration Portal update: "How to apply for MSME transportation business" survival moni
MSME Survival funds for Artisan and Transport business owners na di latest support scheme wey Nigeria goment launch on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Di survival funds na support programme wey goment put in place for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises to relief di effect of diCOVID-19 pandemic on businesses across di kontri.
Di application for MSME survival funds for business owners wey dey for Education sector, hospitality and oda business don already start since 21, September 2020 and end on Thursday 15 October 2020.
For artisans and transport business operators, 333,000 pipo go benefit from di moni wey goment wan dash dis business owners.
Dem go collect N30,000 each as support moni for dia business.
Registration don start?
Authorities say dem go divide di implementation of di support scheme for artisan and transport business operators into three groups/streams
Stream 1 go start on October 1 and e go end for October 15
States wey dey under dis stream na
- FCT
- Lagos
- Kaduna
- Ogun
- Kano
- Anambra
- Borno
- Bauchi
- Abia
- Rivers
- Plateau
- Delta
For Stream 2, FG neva reveal di next 12 states wey go benefit from dis initiative but dem go start di implementation by 19 October and e go end on 31 October
Stream 3 go start on 9 November till 21 November and dem go take di last 13 states.
See conditions for di programme
- You fit be small business owner (wit staff) or dey self-employed (you dey do your own tin)
- 45% of those wey go benefit go be women and 5% na those wit special needs
- If na company, e must dey registered wit Corporate Affairs Commission, get at least three staff, get Nigerian oga and dis oga must get BVN
- For self-employed, di goment dey target those wey dey do transport work e.g. bus drivers, taxi drivers, ride-share drivers (Uber, Bolt dem) and mechanics
- Also artisans like plumbers, bricklayers, electricians etc qualify