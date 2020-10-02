Trump positive for Covid 19: Donald Trump and Melania Trump coronavirus status and how world pipo dey react

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Plenty reactions don follow afta America President Donald Trump announce say im and di First Lady Melanie Trump don test positive for Coronavirus.

Over 200,000 reactions na im di announcement don gada for Oga Trump verified Twitter handle less than three hours afta di presido tweet about im status.

74 years old President Trump tweet say "I and my wife test positive for Covid- 19. We go begin quarantine and recovery process immediately. We go waka through dis together".

Skip Twitter post, 1 Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Na mixed reaction greet dis informate as some pipo wish di President quick recovery and pray for him and im family.

Others tok say na wetin good for am be that as im no like to dey wear mask, obey Covid- 19 protocols and dem even accuse am say im cause di death of many pipo wit di way e handle di virus.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Skip Twitter post, 2 The American people are praying for our POTUS and FLOTUS! Get better, we need you! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3 It was only a matter of time before Trump tested positive. This should mark the END of his rallies & if it doesn't, it will be yet another disgrace. How many other people did he expose in recent days? — MURRAY 🇺🇸🗽 (@murray_nyc) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3

Skip Twitter post, 4 Already seeing a lot of vile comments from the left wishing death on the President & his wife. You all have lost your humility & have become the very thing you pretend to be against; HATE in its purest form — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 4

Skip Twitter post, 5 Maybe you shouldn't have mocked people for wearing masks. Maybe you shouldn't have encouraged packed crowds. Maybe you shouldn't have told the CDC what to report. Maybe you don't deserve to be POTUS. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 5

Skip Twitter post, 6 Prayers and best wishes to you and the First Lady for a speedy and full recovery! — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 6

Skip Twitter post, 7 I have ZERO sympathy for you or your family. As an ER doc, I've lost 3 colleagues and a 27 y.o. healthy cousin to this virus. You're the reason 207,000 Americans are dead and over 1,200 healthcare workers. You've failed AMERICA. I can't wait to VOTE YOU OUT!!! — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 7

Skip Twitter post, 8 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.



I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.



Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence. pic.twitter.com/KJxB1qy7GB — Henry Porter (@henryporter7777) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 8

Skip Twitter post, 10 Thankfully, you use the taxpayer dollars to buy a lot of hydroxychloroquine, so you should be just fine. If that doesn't work, there is always bleach. Thoughts and prayers, champ. — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 10

Skip Twitter post, 11 Mr. President, the reason why we support you is because you support us.



Thank you for always making us your priority, even when it puts you in harm’s way.



We are united & will get through this together.



Looking forward to a speedy recovery to both of you. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 11

Skip Twitter post, 12 Why couldn’t you have worn a mask, why couldn’t you have practice social distancing, why must you have these rallies, all you had to do was listen to CDC guidelines. — David ex Trump voter for Biden Weissman (@davidmweissman) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 12

Following di announcement, International leaders don begin dey send speedy recovery messages to di President.

Di UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson tweet say im wish di presido and im wife quick recovery.

Skip Twitter post, 13 My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 13

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wey receive Oga Trump for official visit earlier dis year, wish di first couple "a quick recovery and good health".

EU chief Charles Michel, spokesman for the French government also wish di couple fast recovery.

But di President Democratic challenger for November election, Joe Biden, neva react to di news yet. He dey for stage with di president during Tuesday night presidential debate.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

For Nigeria #TrumpHasCovid na im dey one of di top trends as Nigerians shook mouth for di mata.

Skip Twitter post, 15 "Mr. President, how can you credibly say the virus is under control if it wasn't under control within the White House?"



The first town hall question. #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/vVYirgFMdG — Dishu Chaurasia (@chaurasia_dishu) October 2, 2020 End of Twitter post, 15

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters