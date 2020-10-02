Ipob Nigeria: Rivers Police arrest 22 suspects for di killing of SARs Officer for Oyigbo, near Port Harcourt

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

22 suspects don chop arrest for di killing of police officer near Port Harcourt, southern Nigeria.

Rivers State Police Command don arrest 22 suspects in connection wit di killing of one Special Anti-Robbery unit SARS Officer for Oyigbo, Rivers State.

Police tok tok pesin Nnamdi Omoni confam di incident come add say e happen during attack of di SARS Office for Oyigbo and dem also burn one of di patrol vehicles for di night of 30 September, 2020 for Oyigbo, di boundary between Rivers and Abia State.

Di Officer bin take permission from im Oga to go buy sometin to chop around 9:30pm when di jaguda pipo gbab am, carry go one bush path wia dem kill am.

E take di combined efforts of officers wey dey attached to tactical units like Operation Sting, Anti-Cultism and odas to stop di attack.

SP Omoni add say dem go confam di identify of di attackers from di pipo dem don arrest as investigation don begin into di matter but dem don stabilise di area and beef up security for dia.