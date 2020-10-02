"Unity Schools meaning", October 12 "FG resumption date for schools" and universities reopening update in Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Adamu Adamu

Nigerian goment don order di re-opening of all federal goment owned universities immediately and unity schools from 12 October, 2020.

Minister of Education, Mister Adamu Adamu announce on Friday for im office for Abuja say dis reopening order na sake of say covid-19 infection rate for Nigeria don dey go down.

Aside unity schools, all universities across di kontri don get green light to also open.

National Universities Commission (NUC) bin release new directives to Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian universities on how dem go safely reopen schools.

Di tok tok pesin for Nigeria University Commission, Ibrahim Yakasai say di commission don ask all universities make dem open as long as dem meet di covid 19 protocol.

Di NUC for one memo wey e write give all Vice-Chancellors as dem make dem conclude all dia arrangement to open school.

Wia dis foto come from, State House Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria get more than 75 private universities, according to Nigeria University Commission.

Di tok tok pesin for di commission wey present di memo to BBC Pidgin say all universities now fit open since covid 19 case don drop for di kontri.

For inside di memo NUC explain give say; " following di recent briefing by di Presidential Task Force Team on COVID - 19, and di fact say covid 19 don reduce, di Federal Ministry of Education don accept di request of di National Universities Commission for Universities to conclude dia arrangement to immediately resume academic activities".

Di NUC say make all universities dey expect say dem go visit dem to chook eye on top weda dem dey follow di guideline wey dem give dem.

E further explain say staff of di commission plus those from di ministry of Education na dem go do di on-di -spot inspections of physical facilities wey be lecture theatres, accommodation, healthcare facilities.

Oga Ibrahim Yakasai say make universities no violate di cycle of di semester system as approved by NUC.

Wetin we call dis foto, NUC memo on universities reopening update in Nigeria

Wetin we call dis foto, NUC memo on universities reopening update in Nigeria

E say all di universities must continue to follow all di safety protocols and the NCDC guidelines.

E explain give say di commission don already issue memo give all di universities dem to ask dem make dem dey ready to open and dat every university fit open whenever dem dey ready.

Oga Ibrahim further explain give say di NUC don already begin go from state to state to inspect some universities wey don open and at di moment, dem dey Lagos state.

E say both private and goment universities don get greenlight to open for business.

Wia dis foto come from, State House Wetin we call dis foto, Wen dem bin President Buhari as as Grand Patron of the Nigerian Academy of Engineers for Nov. 2016

E also explain give say schools for di 36 states of the federation dey at liberty to fix resumption dates and dem must make sure say dem put adequate safety measures in place.

E say goment meet wit all di relevant stakeholders for di education sector including Association of Private School Owners, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Provost of Colleges of Education, Rectors of Polytechnics, Vice Chancellors if Universities, state govnors, development partners, state commissioners of education and international organisations before dem come dia earlier decision to open school.

Di minister say so far since dem open school for di exit classes, nobodi don get coronavirus for all di 104 unity colleges across di kontri and dat di isolated case wey dem get for oda schools no plenti and nobody don die for di schools.

E further yarn say di goment di work make e open learning facilities nationwide and e beg owner of schools make dem put in place system wey meet di following guideline:

Safe distancing procedure must dey in place

Develop and display at school all di day to day actions wey students gatz follow

Di schools gatz conduct risks assessment to find out wetin fit cause any form of transmission

Dem also need to ake sure dem put in place beta hygiene for all stages of di school reopening

Ensure say dem get adequate water and sanitation facilities across di school premises

Make sure say dem use open spaces for gathering

Establish staff/ student committee for regular surveillance