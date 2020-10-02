Donald Trump coronavirus: Meet "Hope Hicks" White House Communications Director wey catch Covid 19

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania bin catch Covid- 19 afta im close adviser Hope Hicks test positive for di virus.

Di president adviser wey be 31-year-old na former model wey no dey like to keep low profile. She no too like publicity.

Hope Hicks replace Anthony Scaramucci as di president communications director when di presido sack am afta 10 days for office in 2017.

She no get any background for politics, but she dey connected to di Trump family since five years ago.

Her political career wit Oga Trump get as e be - as she dey resign from one role enta another she resigned from one role, only to return later to another different position for im team.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

So how pesin wit that kain low profile take get one of di most important jobs for di US goment?

She sabi Donald through Ivanka Trump

Hope Hicks start her career for public relations, and Ivanka Trump fashion company na one of her clients.

She bin model for Ralph Lauren - and she also appear for di cover of a Gossip Girl spin-off book - she model some of Ivanka clothes as part of her job.

Na as she dey work wit Oga Trump eldest daughter mean say Hope Hicks go catch di attention of di US president.

He personally choose her for October 2014 to work in PR for im real estate company.

Donald Trump later tell GO say im think say "Hope dey outstanding".

She end up for politics by accident

For early 2015, she join politics when she follow Donald Trump go one journey wey later turn out to be di first part of im presidential campaign.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

She even help run im Twitter account, dey take note of wetin he go tok and dey order others wey dey di Trump organisation to tweet dem.

When di campaign get more serious, she need decide whether to become a full-time political press secretary or go back work for di Trump real estate company.

She chose di real estate company. But again, Donald Trump personally ask her to stay on im political team. She accept.

She keep low profile throughout

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Hope Hicks no dey really do interviews about herself, although she she dey always dey there wen Oga Trump dey follow tori pipo tok.ists.

And when she start work wit di presidential campaign, she delete her Twitter account. Her Instagram profile dey private.

Dis quote wey her former lacrosse coach give di Washington Post sum up her attitude well.

"[Hicks] prefer to have assists. She na di ultimate team player and competitor."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

When Donald Trump become president, he create new role for Hope Hicks: White House director of strategic communications.

Her way of dealing wit di president no be to try change am, but to allow him to wetim im wan do.

According to a Politico article, Hope Hicks na one of di few true insiders inside Trump family, even having Shabbat dinners (special meals for di Jewish faith) wit Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

She na also one of di few wey meet di wit Donald Trump for May 2017.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP / Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ms Hicks don dey wit oga Trump side for years

Out of di White House... and back in again

Hope Hicks resign for February 2018, one day after she confess to Congress say she sometimes dey tell white lies on behalf of Trump.

Afta that she work for Fox News, but return to di president team earlier dis year.