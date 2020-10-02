Appeal court confirm Douye Diri election as Governor of Bayelsa state

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Di Court of Appeal for Abuja don set aside one ruling of di Bayelsa State Governorship election petition tribunal wey nullify di election of Douye Diri as di validly elected governor of Bayelsa State.

For majority judgement wey dem deliver for Abuja on Friday 2 October, 2020, di court hold say di petition by di Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) dey statute-barred, and di tribunal no get jurisdiction to entertain di matter.

Di court also say di tribunal no be di proper place to entertain di petition as e dey wrong to say di candidates of ANDP bin dey validly nominated.

Wetin happun for di election petition tribunal?

Di Bayelsa State Gubernatorial Petition Tribunal for split judgement of two to one on 17 August, 2020 bin don nullify di election of Governor Douye Diri based on a petition by ANDP wey argue say dem bin dey unlawfully excluded from participating in di election.