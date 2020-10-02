Waste to Fuel: Meet di young innovators wey wan solve Nigeria fuel palava

Four young innovators for Government Science and Technical college Garki Abuja come up wit invention wey dem hope go solve Nigeria fuel and electricity palava.

Umar Fadilat, Akalugwu Chibueze, Agbabiaka Adeola and Muktar Mas'ud dey turn plastic waste into fuel and cooking gas through di process wey science dey call pyrolysis.

Dem begin do dis research since 2018 and discover say fuel and cooking gas wey dem make from plastic waste dey cheap, clean and e no dey burn fast.

Dia plan na to build refinery and convert all di plastic waste for di kontri into fuel to put smile for di faces of ordinary Nigerians.

Producer: Faith Oshoko