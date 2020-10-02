Laycon clear di air about 'baby mama' rumours, Nengi, Vee and Neo ansa questions about dia relationships and plans afta BBNaija

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija

Di 2020 winner of di Big Brother Naija reality show, Laycon don comot clear di air on top one rumour wey dey fly upandan say pesin get belle for am.

For interview wey im do with BBC Pidgin, di rapper tok say all dose type of toks na nonsense tok.

E also address rumours wey say e bin graduate University of Lagos as best graduating student.

E tok say "I comot with 3.98 CGPA, I no be first class student but I be first class material."

Laycon follow yan on top wetin be im plan for di future even as e say, "my priority now na to adjust to di fame, evritin go come afta."

E tok say na music don full im brain so even as tori be say im don drop verse for di remix of DJ Neptune Banger "Nobody" wey feature Joeboy.

"I don dey record new songs and for video wey I dey do I sure say I go add Nengi, but e be like say you go need watch am to di end to see her."

Wia dis foto come from, @itslaycon

For also di music line, Laycon don add say Vee and am don already dey sample some songs wey dem wan collabo even for house and now wey dem don comot na to collabo for studio.

Vee, Neo and Nengi open up on 'relationships'

Vee tok say one of di tins wey make an and Laycon to gel for house na im music and im intelligent and mature nature na im make dem close.

Di blunt lady of di BBNaija house also tok on top her relationship with Neo say, "Neo love language na act of service and na how e translate into di mata of washing pant for di house."

She tok say she dey chook eye on di mata of sickle cell, music and acting to make dat money even as she don comot di house.

Wia dis foto come from, BBNaija/TWITTER

Her BBNaija bobo, Neo also gree and e tok say "you know say me and Vee, we like money so wetin we dey focus on as at now na how to promote our brands before we go dey reason collabo."

Nengi also chook mouth ontop her relationship with Ozo and her boyfriend and also her journey with plastic surgery.

She say she bin enta BBnaija to get di kain platform wey pageant bin no give am and her boyfriend bin no support di idea and "e be like say e still dey vex cos, I don comot I don reach out and im neva ansa."