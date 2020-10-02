Donald Trump Covid: See world leaders wey don catch coronavirus and how dem dey now

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Earlier today, American President Donald Trump announce say im and im wife Melanie don test positive to coronavirus.

Dis news dey happun as di president dey run for second term.

But oga Trump no go be di first world leader wey go catch di virus since di outbreak begin early dis year.

See oda world leaders wey don catch coronavirus and how dem dey now

Prince Charles

Di next person to di throne of British say im "get away with am quite lightly" wen im contract di virus for March.

Di Prince of Wales, wey be 71 yeas old, self-isolate for Birkhall in Aberdeenshire afta im catch di virus. He only get small symptoms.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media

Boris Johnson

Di Prime Minister of UK go self-isolation afta he test positive to coronavirus for March. Di PM sick so tey dem put am for intensive care unit for St Thomas' Hospital in London. Di hospital discharge am on 12 April.

Jeanine Anez

Bolivia President Jeanine Anez announce for July say she test positive for coronavirus.

Ms Anez wey be 52 say she "well" and continue to work while she dey isolation but she don since recover and go back to work. Also, seven of her ministers test positive to di virus.

Jair Bolsonaro

Like di American president, di Brazilian president sef no too belief di virus until im catch am. He even say na small flu even wen 5 million pipo for im kontri don catch am.

Bolsonaro wey be 65 confam say im dey positive on 7 July and he say im don well 18 days afta.

Wia dis foto come from, Rueters

Alexander Lukashenko

For July, di president of Belarus inform di world say im don catch coronavirus but recovere without any symptoms.

Di 66-year-old leader, wey frequently dismiss si virus as mass "psychosis" and tell im pipo say traditional sauna or drinking vodka go keep dem safe, say e no get symptoms.

Alejandro Giammattei

Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei, wey be 64, reveal last month say im test positive and bin dey suffer high fever and body aches.

Di president announcement come on di same day wey di kontri reopen borders and two international airports. Dem later close all dia border again.

Juan Orlando Hernandez

Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez leave hospital for July, 16 days afta dem admit am sake of coronavirus.