Donald Trump news on Covid: US president don leave white house to hospital afta e test positive to coronavirus

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, President Trump dey wave as e dey head to di hospital

Dem don cari American Presido Donald Trump go hospital less than 24 hours afta im test positive for coronavirus,

Oga Trump bin dey show some small symptoms of Covd-19 on Thursday afta e tok say im and im wife dey enta quarantine.

Di White House tok say dem don give am melecine in case of incasity and e bin tire but e dey happy.

Dem cari am enta Walter Reed National Military Centre.

Meanwhile di president don post video ontop twitter wia e thank everybody for dia concern and support.

White House communications director Alyssa Farah has say di president never transfer im powers to Vice-President Mike Pence.