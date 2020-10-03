Chacha Eke announce say she dey commot her marriage

Chacha Ike and Austin Fani

Nigerian actress Chacha Eke don announce say her marriage to feem director Austin Fanni Ikechukwu don scata.

For viral video wia she announce di end of di seven years marriage, di actress say she dey comot wit her life.

She tok say, "You go tink say I don craze but i neva craze. Dis video na to tell di world say I don finish with dis marriage, finally."

Chacha Eke and Austin Fanni don marry for seven years and get three pikin, na for June dis year sef dem celebrate dia seventh wedding anniversary.

Oga Austin neva chook mouth put for inside di mata.

Many pipo enta social media wen dem see di video to tok about her mata. But she no tok why for inside di video.

