Chacha Eke announce say she dey commot her marriage
Nigerian actress Chacha Eke don announce say her marriage to feem director Austin Fanni Ikechukwu don scata.
For viral video wia she announce di end of di seven years marriage, di actress say she dey comot wit her life.
She tok say, "You go tink say I don craze but i neva craze. Dis video na to tell di world say I don finish with dis marriage, finally."
Chacha Eke and Austin Fanni don marry for seven years and get three pikin, na for June dis year sef dem celebrate dia seventh wedding anniversary.
Oga Austin neva chook mouth put for inside di mata.
Many pipo enta social media wen dem see di video to tok about her mata. But she no tok why for inside di video.
I just read that Nollywood actress Chacha Eke left her 7 years old marriage and I can't help but be happy for her that's if it is true. That marriage changed her from a top Nollywood diva to regular nigerian wife material 🤷. To even think some people were tapping 🥱— Chubby ˢᵀ 🔱☕ (@its_chubby3) October 3, 2020
Celebrity marriages never last. marrying a celebrity is like tempting the ocean current; one day it will overflow it's bounds and flood you. Chacha Eke I pray you find peace of mind.— Dr. IYKE IFEANYI™ (@MR_IYKELOPEZ) October 3, 2020
What's happening in our industry this days 🤷🤷🤷🤷— Queen Jessywhite (@Jessywh53669858) October 3, 2020
Chacha Eke Faani said she is done with her marriage of over 7 years 🤦
Like I'm so surprise, people I thought has a very wonderful marriage what is happening 🙆🙆🙆
#nollywoodactress#Instablog9ja
#nollywoodactor#newsupdate pic.twitter.com/bYOs8XOyiU
