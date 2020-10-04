'SARS killing in Ughelli': Nigeria Police SARS kill yahoo boy inside Ughelli? See wetin make e boil for police brutality

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Before Nigeria Police Force Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) chop federal goment immediate ban from stop and search operations dem bin come under attack on Saturday.

Na afta reports say some SARS operatives allegedly shot dead one young man in front of one hotel inside Ughelli area of Delta State, southern Nigeria.

So BBC Pidgin fact check wetin really happun for Ughelli.

Tori be say one video wey turn viral on Saturday show how confusion and kasala burst around Wetland Hotel for Ughelli area where di policemen allegedly kill di victim, and escaped wit im vehicle - one white Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle.

By Sunday, Ugheli begin boil boil as different videos wey spread viral on social media show how boys begin protest, some cari coffins enta road to demonstrate wetin dem consider as Nigeria Police brutality.

But police for Delta State tell BBC Pidgin say di boy wey be di victim still dey alive.

Wetin we call dis foto, Festus Keyamo, Nigeria junior Minister for Labour and Employment from Delta State, southern Nigeria.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo don tok say di tori say SARS kill one man for Ughelli, Delta State, come cari im motor run, na lie.

Na on Saturday, kontri pipo begin para on top di end SARS mata afta tori of police brutality comot from Abuja and Delta states.

Di claim for Delta State town of Ughelli be say SARS bin stop di young man as im dey drive come shoot am for im head.

But oga Keyamo don come in say, no be SARS even dey di mata, na Operation Delta Safe (a special unit of Nigeria Army) and im follow di broda of di victim tok and police no shoot am as tori dey claim but na police push am comot from di motor.

For statement, di Nigerian minister tok say e go still like make Police chook eye into how di men conduct dem selves for di mata.

In fact di Public Relations Officer fir Delta State Police Onome Umukoro, tell BBC for interview say, "Wetin happun be say two pipo for motor and wen dem see our patrol team, dem com speed comot.

Di police bin dey suspect dem because dem bin kidnap one woman and her two pikin for dat same Ughelli."

Wia dis foto come from, Festus Keyamo Wetin we call dis foto, Pesin wey wunjure for head for di Ughelli palava.

Madam Umukoro add say, "So wen di police catch dem, one of di two pipo wey dem arrest jump out of di moving motor wey make im get injury for im head and body so wen di police try to rescue am, angry mob come out so dem come comot for di area to avoid violent confrontation"