SARS, Police brutality: Nigerians demand #EndSarsNow as Naira Marley, Wizkid, Davido, Teni, Psquare provoke for "SARS killing in Nigeria"

#EndSARS: Nigeria Police SARS

Nigerian Police Force

Wetin we call dis foto,

Nigerial central goment alias FG on Sunday ban FSARS patrol wit immediate effect.

From Wizkid wey blast Presido Buhari on top di End SARS to Teni di Entertainer wey dey remember how dem kill her papa, many Nigerian celebs join #EndSarsNow #SarsBrutality campaign on Sunday.

Tori be say viral videos wey expose police brutality across Nigeria over di weekend many many konti pipo angry sotey celebrities cari di mata for head,

Rudeboy PSquare dey ask say how long SARS go continue, post video to demand di end of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS.



Wetin we call dis foto,

Wizkid, Temi, Naira marley dey para on top SARS mata

Di order wey come today in response to social media protests on SARS wey plenti celebs dey spear head.

Even sef, musician Johhny Drille and comedian Bovi don use di opportunity tok dia own experience for inside police hand.

No be only celebrities tok on di mata as even politicians tok say time don reach for change for police brutality.

Nigeria Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, wey be di minister of youths and sports development don order for investigation into reports of "increasing attacks and harassment" by SARS division of Nigerian Police.

Dis dey come even as Lagos state govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu comot to pledge say im go do sometin sharp-sharp to end police brutality for di state.

Even sef, former Vice Presido of di kontri Atiku Abubakar don join mouth for di mata.

TWITTER/NIGERIANHIVE

Wetin we call dis foto,

Nigeria police bin create Special Anti Robbery Squad to fight armed robbery plus violent crimes

On Saturday 3 October, tori begin comot on social media about how SARS - wey be division di police bin form originally to counter armed robbery - allegedly harass pipo for di capital Abuja and for Delta State.

Di Police never come out to accept say widespread bad behaviour dey di division, to di point say dem go close am down.

Those in support say SARS get important work wey dem dey do for di society, even if some of dem no get pure way.

Even if di Nigerian Police hear oga Dare message and decide to investigate recent incidents, e dey unlikely say dis go change wetin many youths feel say na years of harassment, brutality and extortion.

Di Police no get tradition of revealing conclusion of dia internal investigations.