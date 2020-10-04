SARS, Police brutality: Nigerians demand #EndSarsNow as Naira Marley, Wizkid, Davido, Teni, Psquare provoke for "SARS killing in Nigeria"

Nigerian central goment alias FG on Sunday ban FSARS patrol wit immediate effect.

From Wizkid wey blast Presido Buhari on top di End SARS to Teni di Entertainer wey dey remember how dem kill her papa, many Nigerian celebs join #EndSarsNow #SarsBrutality campaign on Sunday.

Tori be say viral videos wey expose police brutality across Nigeria over di weekend many many konti pipo angry sotey celebrities cari di mata for head,

Rudeboy PSquare dey ask say how long SARS go continue, post video to demand di end of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS.

Wizkid, Temi, Naira marley dey para on top SARS mata

Di order wey come today in response to social media protests on SARS wey plenti celebs dey spear head.

You're not catching armed robbers, you're killing bullying and stealing from innocent young people. SARS IS THE REAL ARMED ROBBER!! — OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) October 4, 2020

Donald trump is not your business!

Old man! Police/Sarz still killing

Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!

Nothing concern u for America!

Face your country !! https://t.co/thxmoYb7VE — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 4, 2020

#endsarsnow !!!! If we all come together as brothers and sisters and also as citizens of this country we can end this Nonsense!! pic.twitter.com/TP2JazmETg — Davido (@davido) October 4, 2020

Not every young person driving a good car is a yahoo boy! Being safe in your country is must. Praying for

Families who have lost someone due to SARS to get ⚖ justice



#EndSARS #EndSarsNow #EndSARSBrutality#EndSarsNow — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) October 4, 2020

Makes me sick to my stomach that till now, we are still waiting for a single word from our so called "president" on this SARS menace. — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 4, 2020

Noooooo seriously though..Jokes apart... why shoot someone that's not carrying a weapon? Can't u just arrest them and take them to the station?? — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 4, 2020

Dear Nigerian leaders, we need Police reform laws urgently. It's been 15 years since the killing of the #ApoSix and our young men and women are still being harassed by those who should protect us. #EndSARS — Don Eazi (@mreazi) October 4, 2020

They are doing more of killing us than protecting us. You have lost control of your men. Take these touts in uniforms off our streets. #EndSarsNow pic.twitter.com/ogdR6v645Q — 🧞ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN🧞 (@DONJAZZY) October 4, 2020

Even sef, musician Johhny Drille and comedian Bovi don use di opportunity tok dia own experience for inside police hand.

If I drive my wife's car (a Benz) on lekki expressway, 9 out of 10 times I'm double-crossed, gestapo style. I become really worried for people who are not famous. https://t.co/6rbRwh2TFU — bovi (@officialBovi) October 4, 2020

No be only celebrities tok on di mata as even politicians tok say time don reach for change for police brutality.

Nigeria Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, wey be di minister of youths and sports development don order for investigation into reports of "increasing attacks and harassment" by SARS division of Nigerian Police.

This government will not let that continue to happen. This morning I got assurances that the Police authorities will take necessary and definitive actions. SARS officers responsible for these systemic assault on the Youth should be brought to book... — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) October 4, 2020

Youth Ministry Worried about the increasing menace of SARS.



The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is worried about the increasing menace and increasing harassments and attacks by SARS especially targeted at the Youth and other innocent members of the public. 1/3 — Min of Youth& Sports (@NigeriaFMYS) October 3, 2020

Dis dey come even as Lagos state govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu comot to pledge say im go do sometin sharp-sharp to end police brutality for di state.

The safety of our residents is my number one duty as the CSO of Lagos. So, reading reports of seemingly unlawful exploitation by the people charged to protect is very worrying & needs to be addressed immediately. Be assured that appropriate actions will be taken, & speedily too. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 4, 2020

Even sef, former Vice Presido of di kontri Atiku Abubakar don join mouth for di mata.

Nigeria police bin create Special Anti Robbery Squad to fight armed robbery plus violent crimes

On Saturday 3 October, tori begin comot on social media about how SARS - wey be division di police bin form originally to counter armed robbery - allegedly harass pipo for di capital Abuja and for Delta State.

Di Police never come out to accept say widespread bad behaviour dey di division, to di point say dem go close am down.

He enjoins the citizens not to allow the misconduct by a few personnel of the Force to negatively impact on their belief, confidence and trust in the Police. pic.twitter.com/YwAM9uPnRx — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 4, 2020

Those in support say SARS get important work wey dem dey do for di society, even if some of dem no get pure way.

Even if di Nigerian Police hear oga Dare message and decide to investigate recent incidents, e dey unlikely say dis go change wetin many youths feel say na years of harassment, brutality and extortion.