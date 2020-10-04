EndSARS: Nigeria Police SARS and times wen FG ban dem before 4 October

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

4 October, 2020 no be di first time FG dey ban or restrict Nigeria Police SARS operations.

Yes, Inspector General of Nigeria Police Mohammed Adamu on Sunday announce di ban on tactical squads like FSARS make dem no dey go on patrols again or do stop and search but dat one no be news again becase e don happun again and again and notin change.

BBC Pidgin don gather di oda times wen Nigeria central goment (Federal Goment) ban or restrict Nigeria Police SARS operations just for you to sabi say no be today.

Wetin we call dis foto, SARS men for Lagos on Monday April 1, 2019

Ban of unnecessary stop and search for 2017

For 2017, former Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris put ban on stop and search wey dey unnecessary.

Di IGP dat time tok say everi officer wey dey work must dey dia full uniform and identification or dem go enta serious trouble.

Wia dis foto come from, Police

Di Introduction of F-SARS

For August 2018, Nigeria Police put out statement on how di new F-SARS no go dey do stop and search for road.

Dem bin promise dat time say, "na now dem don begin go back to di way tins suppose be. Police suppose be friends wit pipo wey dem dey police. If police mess up now, e no go reach 24 hours before im go face di law."

But anytin change? For where.

Disband FSARS

For January 2019, di current IGP wey be Acting Inspector General of Police of Nigeria Mohammed Adamu disband Federal SARS, Special Investigation Panel and Special Tactical Squad with immediate effect (a repeat of wetin im do for October 2020).

Oga Adamu bin give order to state Commissioners of Police say make dem oversee di disbandment.

Wia dis foto come from, YASUYOSHI CHIBA Wetin we call dis foto, SARS na special anti-robbery squad of Nigeria Police and for 2018 dem enta news wella because of how dem dey take do tins. Some Nigerians enta street protest and even create di #EndSARS campaign, unto how dem say di police unit dey take treat especially young pipo.

E tok for meeting with di commissioners say, "Wit immediate effect, all di Commissioners of Police for each of di 36 police command plus FCT suppose take full control of all SARS operation for dia command.

While di one for di headquarters go dey under di control of di DIG, Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, FCIID", IGP Adamu add dat time.

Wia dis foto come from, Remo Stars/Police Wetin we call dis foto, Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu (left), late Remo Stars footballer Tiyamiyu Kazeem (right)

IGP close down SARS satellite offices

For February 2020, afta di death of one Remo stars player, Tiamiyu Kazeem, di IGP Mohammed Adamu order say make dem close up all di satellite offices of SARS for di kontri.

In fact sef , na di Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Criminal Investigations Department, Peter Ogunyonwo tok dis one even as im bin dey tell Tiamuyu wey die for police hand early dis year.