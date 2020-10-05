"Regina Daniels" mama "Rita Daniels" bag 'peacemaker' title wit surprise from Prophet Odumeje AKA Indabowski

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/ Rita Daniels

Regina Daniels mama, Rita Daniels don collect chieftaincy title as 'peacemaker' for her home town.

Rita Daniels collect di chieftaincy of Ochiudo of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom for Delta State.

She collect di title for Ogwashi-Uku wey be her home town.

Di movie producer follow enta social media to thank God for di success of di event.

Regina Daniels, her pikin wey bin dey for di installation, do video for di event wey show popular and controversial Anambra based pastor, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere wey dey popularly known as Indabowski for dia.

Tori be say e go her house to go surprise her afta di event.