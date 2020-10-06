Lil Frosh beat his girlfriend: Davido terminate Lil Frosh contract from DMW for domestic violence

Wia dis foto come from, InSTAGRAM/@LIHLFROSH Wetin we call dis foto, Davido and Lil Frosh

Davido sack Sanni Goriola, AKA Lil Frosh from im DMW record lable on top di accuse say im bin beat im girlfriend, Gift Cammille.

Na on Monday story break say Sanni Goriola (wey be Lil Frosh real name) bin beat up im alleged girlfriend of one year, Gift Cammille.

For statement form di DMW (Davido Music World) team wey di Nigerian singer Davido post for im social media page on Tuesday, e tok say afta dem do inside investigation to find out wetin happun DMW conclude say, "excuse no dey for wetin Lil Frosh do and dem no dey support domestic violence."

Gift Cammille manager, Oluwatoki Michael tell BBC News Pidgin say dem just discharge Gift comot from hospital afta di latest case of alleged battery wey leave her with internal injury and dem don even cari di mata go court.

Oluwatoki Michael explain say "she don dey in and out of hospital ova di past three weeks ova di last beating wey im (Lil Frosh) bin give her on 15 September, wen e hit her head for ground sotay doctors tok say she get internal bleeding".

Wia dis foto come from, Michael

Gift Cammille wey just comot from hospital don confam evrytin her manager tok to BBC Pidgin but tok say she need rest for now.

Gift dey work as model, and her manager reveal say she miss work for one music video because of injuries wey she don suffer.

Wia dis foto come from, Gift Cammile Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Picture wey show gift det gree with her manager

BBC Pidgin dey try contact Lil Frosh but we neva fit reach am.

Na for September, Lil Frosh officially join DMW in September 2020 afta im comot Aloma Music Worldwide for wetin im call "irreconcilable differences".

"Who be Lil Frosh?"

Lili Frosh, wey in real name be, Sanni Goriola Wasiu na rapper wey become popular for social media around 2019 say im bin dey release freestyles with fellow rapper, Zinolesky for im Instagram.

Di 22 year old gain di recognition of Davido wey later sign am for October 2019 but no be until Septemeber dis year e finally comot contract from di Aloma Music Worldwide group to fully join di DMW family.